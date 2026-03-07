Ex-rapper Balendra Shah set to become Nepal PM six months after Gen-Z protests

Rapper-turned-politician Balendra Shah’s newly formed Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) was on Friday heading towards a sweeping victory in Nepal’s first general elections since the violent Gen Z protests, shattering the dominance of established political parties in the politically fragile nation. Track updates on Nepal election counting Balendra Shah, a rapper-turned-politician and the prime ministerial candidate for Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), heads to cast his vote during the general election in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 5, 2026. (REUTERS)

According to the Election Commission’s data available from 161 of the total 165 constituencies, the RSP has won four seats and is ahead in 110 others, local media reported.

Balendra Shah, who was the Mayor of Kathmandu till recently, is leading by more than 10,000 votes in Jhapa-5 constituency against four-time prime minister and CPN-UML chair K P Sharma Oli in the latter’s stronghold.Popularly known as ‘Balen’, the 35-year-old engineer is expected to be the next prime minister of Nepal, reflecting a public mood of rejection of established parties. Nepal has had 14 governments in the last 18 years.

Also read: India allows Iranian warship to dock at Kochi, crew housed at naval facilities

The election was closely watched by India, which hopes for a stable government in the politically fragile Himalayan nation to take forward the developmental partnership between the two sides.

“We look forward to working with the new Government of Nepal to further build on the robust multifaceted ties between our two countries and peoples for mutual benefit,” Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in Delhi on Thursday.

Also read: Vehicles burnt, roads blocked: Protests in Delhi's Uttam Nagar after man beaten to death on Holi

He said India has “consistently supported peace, progress and stability in Nepal and in keeping with our commitment, provided logistical supplies as per request from Government of Nepal for these elections”.