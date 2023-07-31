Home / World News / Fast-track to US residency for Indian IT professionals: EB-5 visa emerges as a better alternative to H-1B visa

Fast-track to US residency for Indian IT professionals: EB-5 visa emerges as a better alternative to H-1B visa

ByPrapti Upadhayay
Jul 31, 2023 03:11 AM IST

Indian IT professionals in US seek alternatives to H-1B visas. The EB-5 visa offers stability and a pathway to US citizenship, making it an attractive choice.

The ever-evolving world of immigration policies has left Indian IT professionals in the United States searching for alternatives to the increasingly difficult H-1B visa. As a result, they are actively seeking alternative options that offer stability, flexibility, and freedom. Among these options, the EB-5 visa has emerged as a promising choice, holding the promise of a prosperous future in America.

(FILES) A US government official with the State Department's Passport Services places a new blank US Passport with an embedded electronic chip into the "book printer," entering personal data and the photograph of an applicant on June 14, 2007, in Washington, DC.(AFP)
The EB-5 visa advantage: Stability, freedom, and security

The EB-5 visa program, formally referred to as the Employment-Based Fifth Preference Immigrant Investor Program, presents a unique opportunity for Indian IT professionals seeking stability. Unlike the H-1B visa, which comes with stringent regulations and limited allocations, the EB-5 visa offers a greater sense of freedom. EB-5 visa holders are not bound to a particular employer or location, giving them the liberty to choose where they live and work within the US.

A pathway to US citizenship: The EB-5 visa program offers Indian IT professionals a promising opportunity to achieve US citizenship in the long run. For those seeking stability and growth prospects, this pathway is particularly attractive. By maintaining lawful permanent residency for five years, these professionals become eligible to apply for naturalization, granting them full citizenship rights. This means they gain the freedom to live and work in the US without any time restrictions. The prospect of securing US citizenship is undoubtedly a compelling reason for Indian IT professionals to explore the EB-5 visa program.

Broadening choices and opportunities: The EB-5 visa opens doors to various opportunities, allowing Indian IT professionals to switch jobs, start a business, or retire without impacting their immigration status. It also grants access to the US educational system, providing their children with a prosperous future and the opportunity to pay reduced in-state tuition fees at colleges.

Avoiding the green card backlog: Indian IT professionals facing a significant green card backlog can find respite in the EB-5 visa program, offering a faster route to obtaining a green card and achieving permanent resident status. Recent USCIS modifications enable priority processing, providing new investors with approvals in as little as 120 days.

Also Read | US Citizenship and Immigration Services announces second lottery round for H-1B visas in FY 2024. All you need to know

Securing future generations: The EB-5 visa allows Indian IT professionals to secure a prosperous future for their children, who can access the US educational system and pay reduced tuition fees, a significant advantage compared to international student rates.

Bypassing the H-1B visa lottery: The unpredictable H-1B visa lottery system becomes a thing of the past with the EB-5 visa, offering Indian IT professionals a more predictable and reliable route to permanent residency through their investment.

With the EB-5 visa offering stability, flexibility, and faster access to permanent residency, Indian IT professionals are finding hope and opportunity in this transformative immigration program. The EB-5 visa is empowering their American Dream, providing a solid foundation for a successful and prosperous future in the United States.

