FATF to take a call on Pakistan's efforts to counter terror financing tomorrow
- FATF’s latest plenary is also being held at a time when the US has been irked by the Pakistan Supreme Court’s acquittal of terrorist Omar Saeed Sheikh, the principal accused in the 2002 murder of American journalist Daniel Pearl.
The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) will on Thursday take a call on Pakistan’s efforts to counter terror financing and money laundering, with the country widely expected to be retained in the multilateral watchdog’s “grey list”.
FATF will conclude its three-day virtual plenary meeting on Thursday, following several rounds of meetings of its working groups since February 11. Some of these meetings have focused on the latest report submitted by Pakistan regarding compliance with FATF’s 27-point action plan that was drawn up after the country was placed in the grey list in June 2018.
At its last plenary in October 2020, FATF concluded that Pakistan had fully complied with 21 of 27 points in the action plan but warned the country that it could not be given “forever” to address outstanding issues. As all deadlines for the action plan had expired, FATF had urged Pakistan to deliver on all 27 points by February 2021.
The Australia-based Asia-Pacific Group (APG), a key regional affiliate of FATF, had also concluded before the last plenary meeting that Pakistan was fully compliant with only two of 40 recommendations to counter terror financing and money laundering.
In recent months, Pakistan has taken several steps to fully implement the action plan, such as prosecution of Lashkar-e-Taiba founder Hafiz Saeed and his aides in multiple terror financing cases and the amendment of financial and terrorism laws, though officials of India and several Western countries remain unconvinced these actions are enough to address the shortcomings in the country's regime for curbing terror financing.
FATF’s latest plenary is also being held at a time when the US has been irked by the Pakistan Supreme Court’s acquittal of terrorist Omar Saeed Sheikh, the principal accused in the 2002 murder of American journalist Daniel Pearl, and Pakistan’s ties with France have hit a new low following a prolonged row over the caricatures of Prophet Mohammed.
Both the US and France played a key role in efforts to put Pakistan in FATF’s grey list and to subsequently get the country to deliver on the watchdog’s action plan. Experts said the irritants in Pakistan’s ties with these two countries could become a factor in the ongoing plenary meeting.
However, Pakistan is banking on the support other key countries, including China and Turkey, to ensure it isn’t moved into the “black list”, which would entail harsher sanctions.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CIA nominee pledges to provide 'unvarnished' intelligence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UN says 41 Europe-bound migrants fleeing Libya drown in Mediterranean
- The UN migration and refugee agencies said in a joint statement that the dead were among at least 120 migrants on a dinghy that left Libya on February 18.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FATF to take a call on Pakistan's efforts to counter terror financing tomorrow
- FATF’s latest plenary is also being held at a time when the US has been irked by the Pakistan Supreme Court’s acquittal of terrorist Omar Saeed Sheikh, the principal accused in the 2002 murder of American journalist Daniel Pearl.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistan military personnel punished over escape of Taliban figure: Spokesperson
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US to admit asylum seekers from hard-hit camp at Texas border
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 23 tonnes of cocaine seized in Europe's biggest haul
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
North Korea enslaving political prisoners to fund weapons programme: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Number of women on UK corporate boards rises 50% in 5 years
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pak, India can resolve Kashmir issue through dialogue: Imran Khan says in Lanka
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vietnam's first batch of Covid-19 vaccine arrives from South Korea
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neera Tanden's committee vote delayed as doubts about confirmation mount
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ghana 1st nation to receive coronavirus vaccines from Covax
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Buruli ulcer in Australia: 10 things to know about the flesh-eating disease
- The mode of transmission has not been established yet, which means there are no primary prevention measures for the disease.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Facebook to invest $1 billion in news industry after Australia row
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Turkish court convicts executive, two jet pilots in Carlos Ghosn escape trial
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox