e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 29, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Fed’s Williams sees about three years for full US recovery

Fed’s Williams sees about three years for full US recovery

“We want to get back to maximum employment as soon as possible,” New York Fed President John Williams said.

world Updated: Sep 29, 2020 23:21 IST
Reuters | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Reuters | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
A police officer keeps watch in front of the US Federal Reserve in Washington.
A police officer keeps watch in front of the US Federal Reserve in Washington. (Reuters File Photo )
         

The US recovery from the coronavirus-linked recession has been more robust than expected, a top Federal Reserve policymaker said on Tuesday, though he added it could be about three years before the economy regains its strength.

“We want to get back to maximum employment as soon as possible,” New York Fed President John Williams said, adding that the economy would be strong and close to full employment “in about three years time.”

Still, he added, “there’s clearly a lot of unknowns” about the next few years.

tags
top news
88 million in India may have been exposed to Sars-Cov2: Sero survey
88 million in India may have been exposed to Sars-Cov2: Sero survey
Donald Trump, Joe Biden push into crucial first 2020 campaign face-off
Donald Trump, Joe Biden push into crucial first 2020 campaign face-off
China on their radar, India, Japan, US, Australia to hold Quad meet on Oct 6
China on their radar, India, Japan, US, Australia to hold Quad meet on Oct 6
Joe Biden releases latest tax returns hours before Donald Trump debate
Joe Biden releases latest tax returns hours before Donald Trump debate
Sushant didn’t need me to ‘finance’ drug purchases, Rhea tells high court
Sushant didn’t need me to ‘finance’ drug purchases, Rhea tells high court
‘Male victimisation’: IPS officer seen beating wife on suspension order
‘Male victimisation’: IPS officer seen beating wife on suspension order
Rashid stars as Delhi Capitals fail in modest chase against SRH
Rashid stars as Delhi Capitals fail in modest chase against SRH
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 deathsSushant Singh Rajput caseCovid 19 India TallyWorld Heart DayNirmala SitharamanDC vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In