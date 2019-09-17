Fighter jets zoom in skies, missiles on China roads in prep for National Day

world

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 09:31 IST

New weaponry including an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of carrying 10 nuclear warheads, advanced tanks, new drones, and a “mysterious” underwater vehicle are set to be unveiled at the October 1 military parade to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of new China in Beijing.

The parade and the celebrations are being organised to mark the beginning of the Communist Party of China (CPC) rule. The new weaponry to be on display covers the sea, land, and air, state media reported. During complete parade rehearsals over the weekend, Beijing residents spotted new anti-ship missiles, anti-aircraft missiles, and cruise missiles.

Fighter aircraft zoomed across the skies over Beijing on Sunday. “Enthusiasts filmed warplanes including J-20 stealth fighters, Y-20 transport planes, early warning aircraft and special mission aircraft.

A new bomber, the H-6N, was in the formations on Sunday,” the tabloid Global Times reported.

The government has said that the upcoming military parade will be the biggest ever in China.

Some advanced weapons will make their debut in the military parade, the scale of which is scheduled to be greater than the ones commemorating the 50th and 60th founding anniversary of the PRC, as well as the V-Day military parade in 2015, Cai Zhijun, deputy head of the office of the leading group for the military parade, said earlier.

The parade will not be a show of weaponry alone: Thousands of Chinese citizens mostly government workers and students will take part in the pageantry to follow the flaunting of military might at Tiananmen Square at Beijing’s centre.

HK police defend action on protesters

Hong Kong police on Monday denied accusations their officers showed comparative lenience towards gangs of pro-Beijing men who attacked pro-democracy supporters during a weekend marked by multiple bloody street brawls.Police displayed videos of instances where individuals were attacked by pro-democracy supporters, including one where a man was kicked unconscious by a mob. Pro-democracy activists were seen beating people in at least four separate locations throughout Sunday.

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 09:29 IST