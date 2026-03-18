Finland's President, Canada's Carney discuss ‘Dhurandhar’ during morning run: ‘Not a game at all’

Finnish President Alexander Stubb has once again made a reference to the 2025 Bollywood hit film ‘Dhurandhar’, this time during his morning run with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and their wives, Suzanne Innes-Stubb and Diana Carney. The two leaders are seen jogging through Hyde Park while talking about Dhurandhar. (X via @alexstubb/File Photo)

Back in March, Stubb had publicly praised the film during his visit to India, where he also said that his son had recommended it to him.

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Finnish President praises ‘Dhurandhar’ In a video shared by the Finnish president on X, the two leaders are seen jogging through Hyde Park while talking about ‘Dhurandhar’. The clip has now gone viral on social media.

The video shows Stubb and Carney running alongside their wives during the latter’s trip to London.

During the conversation, Carney asks Stubb about a recent rise in his popularity on Instagram in India. Stubb says the attention came after his comments about watching Dhurandhar.

"How was your Insta thing in India?" Carney asks in the video.