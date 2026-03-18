Finland's President, Canada's Carney discuss ‘Dhurandhar’ during morning run: ‘Not a game at all’
Back in March, Stubb had publicly praised the film during his visit to India, where he also said that his son had recommended it to him.
Finnish President Alexander Stubb has once again made a reference to the 2025 Bollywood hit film ‘Dhurandhar’, this time during his morning run with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and their wives, Suzanne Innes-Stubb and Diana Carney.
Back in March, Stubb had publicly praised the film during his visit to India, where he also said that his son had recommended it to him.
ALSO READ | Ranveer Singh says Dhurandhar 2 will change the future of Indian cinema
Finnish President praises ‘Dhurandhar’
In a video shared by the Finnish president on X, the two leaders are seen jogging through Hyde Park while talking about ‘Dhurandhar’. The clip has now gone viral on social media.
The video shows Stubb and Carney running alongside their wives during the latter’s trip to London.
During the conversation, Carney asks Stubb about a recent rise in his popularity on Instagram in India. Stubb says the attention came after his comments about watching Dhurandhar.
"How was your Insta thing in India?" Carney asks in the video.
Stubb replies that the response was "huge" after he said he had watched the film. He further said that after watching it, he realised the film's theme was "not a game at all.”
“It was huge after I said that I watched Dhurandhar, and then I realised it’s not a game at all. But yeah,” the Finnish president said.
‘Look forward to the sequel’: Finnish President on Dhurandhar
In March, Stubb spoke about his appreciation for the film, saying he watched it on his son’s suggestion.
"Before I came to India, my son suggested that I should watch Dhurandhar and I did. I was one part of the narrative of that film. Happy to fight against terrorism and I look forward to the sequel," he told news agency ANI.
About Dhurandhar
Dhurandhar is a political espionage thriller film directed by Aditya Dhar. It stars Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt and Rakesh Bedi. The film collected about ₹1,300 crore worldwide and remained in cinemas for several months.
The sequel to the film is set to release on March 19.
With inputs from agencies
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