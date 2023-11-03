close_game
News / World News / Fire at drug rehabilitation centre in Iran kills 32, injures 16

Fire at drug rehabilitation centre in Iran kills 32, injures 16

ANI | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B
Nov 03, 2023 02:54 PM IST

The injured were taken to hospitals in Langroud city, located about 200 kilometres northwest of Tehran.

Nearly 32 people died and 16 injured after a fire broke out at a drug rehabilitation centre in Iran on Friday, Iran's local media reported.

The fire was later extinguished and the investigation is underway.


The incident happened in Iran's Caspian Sea province of Gilan, reported Iran Wire.



According to Iran Wire, the first responders were called shortly before 6 am (local time).



The centre's managers and officials are also under investigation, Iran Wire reported citing the judiciary's Mizan news agency.

It further added that the centre's capacity was about 40 people.

Reportedly, such incidents are not rare in Iran and are majorly because of the disregarding of safety measuring, ageing facilities and inadequate emergency services.

According to the UN Office of Drugs and Crime, Iran has one of the most severe addiction problems in the world.

Moreover, the country lies on the main trafficking route for poppy, the source of opium and heroin, from Afghanistan to Western Europe, according to Iran Wire.

Get Latest World News and Israel Hamas War News Live along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
