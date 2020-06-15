e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 15, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / First time in two months, Iran’s daily coronavirus death toll tops 100

First time in two months, Iran’s daily coronavirus death toll tops 100

Iran recorded 107 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 8,837. The total number of cases in the country has reached 187,427. 

world Updated: Jun 15, 2020 08:28 IST
Reuters | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Reuters | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Tehran, Iran
Iran will reimpose restrictions to stem the surge in coronavirus cases if health regulations are not observed, President Hassan Rouhani said.
Iran will reimpose restrictions to stem the surge in coronavirus cases if health regulations are not observed, President Hassan Rouhani said.(Reuters)
         

The number of daily deaths from the new coronavirus pandemic topped 100 in Iran for the first time in two months on Sunday, health ministry data showed.

Iran recorded 107 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 8,837. The total number of cases in the country has reached 187,427. 

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

“Today it was very painful for us to announce a triple digit statistic... this virus is unpredictable and shifting,” Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on state TV.

“Observe health protocols, take social distancing seriously, avoid gatherings and trips that aren’t essential and, God willing, in the coming days we will see the statistic come down into double digits and even single digits.”

Iran last announced more than 100 deaths in one day on April 13, when the tally was 111.

Iran will reimpose restrictions to stem the surge in coronavirus cases if health regulations are not observed, President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday.

After gradually relaxing its lockdown since mid-April, Iran has seen a sharp rise of new daily infections in recent weeks.

Seven provinces where infections have been on the rise are currently considered red zones, the health ministry says.

On Sunday Rouhani accused the United States of attempting to block Iran’s request to the International Monetary Fund for $5 billion in emergency funding to help fight the coronavirus outbreak.

“We are hopeful that the (IMF) is not put under America’s pressure and will act according to its commitments to all countries,” he said in comments broadcast on state TV.

tags
top news
China, Pak possess more nuclear weapons than India: Defence think-tank SIPRI
China, Pak possess more nuclear weapons than India: Defence think-tank SIPRI
LIVE: Brazil’s Covid-19 tally over 8.6 lakh, death toll at 43,000
LIVE: Brazil’s Covid-19 tally over 8.6 lakh, death toll at 43,000
Beijing’s new Covid-19 cases now 79, local officials sacked, govt to expand testing
Beijing’s new Covid-19 cases now 79, local officials sacked, govt to expand testing
Petrol and diesel prices hiked for ninth day in a row
Petrol and diesel prices hiked for ninth day in a row
8 week lockdown pushed India’s coronavirus peak to November: Study
8 week lockdown pushed India’s coronavirus peak to November: Study
Man urinates on memorial of cop during London protest, held
Man urinates on memorial of cop during London protest, held
Mumbai local trains to start for Covid-19 frontline staff from today
Mumbai local trains to start for Covid-19 frontline staff from today
‘Actors’ lives always full of uncertainties’: Divyanka Tripathi
‘Actors’ lives always full of uncertainties’: Divyanka Tripathi
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesSushant Singh Rajput death NewsSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In