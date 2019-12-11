e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 11, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 11, 2019
Home / World News

Five killed in hotel attack in Somali capital: Police

All five jihadist fighters who stormed the hotel also died during the evening assault claimed by the al-Shabaab Islamist group, a police statement said.

world Updated: Dec 11, 2019 10:25 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Mogadishu
Five people were killed in a jihadist attack on a hotel in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu
Five people were killed in a jihadist attack on a hotel in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu(REUTERS)
         

Five people were killed in a jihadist attack on a hotel in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu, police said Wednesday, adding that the victims were three civilians and two members of the security forces.

All five jihadist fighters who stormed the hotel also died during the evening assault claimed by the al-Shabaab Islamist group, a police statement said.

“Our brave security forces ended the terror attack on SYL hotel rescuing more than 80 people including government officials and civilians who stayed at the hotel when the attack occurred,” the statement read.

“The number of the dead we have confirmed is five, among them two members of the security forces and three civilians. Nine other civilians and two soldiers were also wounded slightly”.

The attack began when a gun battle broke out between the jihadists and members of the security forces guarding checkpoints leading to the nearby presidential palace.

Several witnesses described scenes of panic as the attack broke out.

Al-Shabaab posted a statement online Tuesday saying it had carried out an operation “which happened as planned”. It gave no further details.

tags
top news
Citizenship Bill in Rajya Sabha today, Northeast erupts in protest
Citizenship Bill in Rajya Sabha today, Northeast erupts in protest
Shiv Sena may get home, NCP likely to get finance portfolio in Maharashtra
Shiv Sena may get home, NCP likely to get finance portfolio in Maharashtra
GST Council may go for 3 rate slabs; could make phones and air travel pricier
GST Council may go for 3 rate slabs; could make phones and air travel pricier
‘He wasn’t paying attention in classes’: Tharoor on Shah’s partition remark
‘He wasn’t paying attention in classes’: Tharoor on Shah’s partition remark
Woman tears 20-yr-old’s shirt during train fight, held for molestation
Woman tears 20-yr-old’s shirt during train fight, held for molestation
Indian-origin doctor used cancer fears to sexually assault women in UK: Cops
Indian-origin doctor used cancer fears to sexually assault women in UK: Cops
3rd T20I Ind Predicted XI - Kohli needs to make crucial changes in decider
3rd T20I Ind Predicted XI - Kohli needs to make crucial changes in decider
Health Wise: Can AI improve diagnosis and replace radiologists?
Health Wise: Can AI improve diagnosis and replace radiologists?
trending topics
HTLS 2019

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news