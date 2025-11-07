Flights grounded at Sweden Airport after mysterious drone sighting

Several flights were cancelled or redirected after a drone sighting caused traffic to be stopped for several hours at Gothenburg's Landvetter airport in western Sweden on Thursday, authorities and the airport operator said. Security vehicles drive at the Gothenburg-Landvetter Airport as the airspace above was temporarily closed after drones were observed around the airport.(REUTERS)

Bjorn Stavas, a spokesman for Sweden's air traffic control LFV, said traffic had been stopped following "drone" observation shortly before 6:00 pm (1700 GMT).

Stavas said it was not known to them whether the observation was of one or multiple drones.

Susanne Norman, COO of Swedish airport operator Swedavia, confirmed that the airspace remained closed in a written statement to AFP just before 7:00 pm.

Norman later said that police said that the incident had ended and that they were planning to restart traffic.

Just after 9:30 pm, the airport said on its webpage that traffic had resumed, but also showed that several flights had either been cancelled, delayed or redirected as a result of the closure.

Earlier this week, drone sightings at the main airport in Brussels led to some 80 flights being halted.

This week's interruptions also come after a recent spate of mysterious drone incidents targeting airports and sensitive military locations in several European countries, including Germany and Denmark.

Suspicions have swirled over potential Russian involvement in increased drone activity across Europe, with tension high as the war in Ukraine drags through its fourth year.