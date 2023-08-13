Florida's Pinellas County Sheriff’s office asks public to stop calling 911 if they see Manatees making love

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office has a message for the public: please stop calling 911 when you see manatees mating. Sheriff’s Office urges public to leave Mnatees Alone(Pinelass County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff’s office posted a video on Facebook last month that showed a group of manatees near the shore, engaged in their natural reproductive behavior. The video was accompanied by the song “Let’s Get It On” by Marvin Gaye, and a caption that read, “If you see this, no you didn’t.”

The sheriff’s office explained that manatees mate in herds, which means that several males chase a female until she is ready to mate. This usually happens between March and September, and often near the shore.

The sheriff’s office assured the public that the manatees are “more than fine” and do not need any human intervention.

“Manatees actually mate in herds like these and often they are near the shore. They mate all throughout the year but generally mating herds like these are seen in the summer months,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

Why you shouldn’t call 911 when you see them(Pinellas County Sheriff's Office)

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission also advises people to keep their distance from manatee mating herds, as they can be dangerous for both humans and manatees.

The commission says on its website, “Manatee mating herds are interesting to watch as several bulls (males) pursue a cow (female) until she is ready to mate. For your safety, watch these mating herds from a distance as the animals are focused on mating and do not heed intruders in their midst.”

The sheriff’s office also reminded the public that touching or disturbing manatees is illegal and can result in fines or jail time.

The sea creatures are protected by federal and state laws, as they are an endangered species. They face many threats from habitat loss, boat strikes, cold stress, and red tide.

“So if you see this, there’s no need to call, they are a-okay! And remember touching or disturbing manatees is not only illegal but can also be very dangerous,” the sheriff’s office said.

