e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 07, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Floyd protests: Philadelphia Inquirer’s top editor Stan Wischnowski resigns over ‘Buildings Matter’ headline

Floyd protests: Philadelphia Inquirer’s top editor Stan Wischnowski resigns over ‘Buildings Matter’ headline

The Inquirer had apologised for a “horribly wrong” decision to use the headline on a column Tuesday about looting and vandalism on the margins of protests.

world Updated: Jun 07, 2020 10:45 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Demonstrations continue across the United States in protest of racism and police brutality, sparked by the May 25 death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis.
Demonstrations continue across the United States in protest of racism and police brutality, sparked by the May 25 death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis. (AP Photo)
         

A top editor in the United States resigned over a headline in connection with the George Floyd protests which have singed the country for more than 10 days.

Stan Wischnowski, the Philadelphia Inquirer’s senior vice president and executive editor said on Saturday that he was stepping down. His resignation came after an uproar over the ‘Buildings Matter, Too’ headline lamenting damage to businesses amid turbulent protests denouncing police brutality against people of colour.

The Inquirer had apologised for a “horribly wrong” decision to use the headline on a column Tuesday about looting and vandalism on the margins of protests.

In its apology piece, The Inquirer that the headline “offensively riffed” on the Black Lives Matter movement. It called the error unacceptable.

The note, however, said that the comparison between the loss of buildings and the lives of black Americans was not intended, and that the intent was ultimately irrelevant.

It further described the headline-writing process followed at the news organisation, and vowed to change it after the error.

The backlash came as The New York Times was widely criticised for publishing an opinion piece by US Senator Tom Cotton advocating the use of federal troops to quell the protests.

About 30 members of the Inquirer’s 210-member editorial staff called in sick earlier this week, and black staff members angrily condemned the headline.

The piece was written by architecture critic Inga Saffron, who worried that buildings damaged in violence over the past week could “leave a gaping hole in the heart of Philadelphia.”

The Inquirer drew fresh scorn after it replaced that headline online with one that read, “Black Lives Matter. Do Buildings?” Eventually, the newspaper settled on “Damaging buildings disproportionately hurt the people protesters are trying to uplift.”

Publisher and CEO Lisa Hughes said in a memo to staff that the headline was “offensive and inappropriate” and said the newspaper needed a more diverse workforce.

(With inputs from agencies)

tags
top news
India China Ladakh standoff talks to continue at Brigadier-Colonel level
India China Ladakh standoff talks to continue at Brigadier-Colonel level
India’s Covid-19 tally reaches 246,628, death toll at 6,929
India’s Covid-19 tally reaches 246,628, death toll at 6,929
LIVE: India records 9,971 Covid-19 cases, 287 deaths in last 24 hours
LIVE: India records 9,971 Covid-19 cases, 287 deaths in last 24 hours
After complaints of foul smell, Mumbai fire department says no gas leakage
After complaints of foul smell, Mumbai fire department says no gas leakage
Shopping malls, restaurants and hotels to reopen from June 8: List of dos and don’ts
Shopping malls, restaurants and hotels to reopen from June 8: List of dos and don’ts
Floyd protests: Top editor resigns over ‘Buildings Matter’ headline
Floyd protests: Top editor resigns over ‘Buildings Matter’ headline
‘Highly demoralizing’: DMA on FIR against Ganga Ram Hospital  
‘Highly demoralizing’: DMA on FIR against Ganga Ram Hospital  
Amul Twitter handle briefly blocked after ad targeted China, MD clarifies
Amul Twitter handle briefly blocked after ad targeted China, MD clarifies
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Mumbai Covid-19Delhi Covid-19Lunar Eclipse 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In