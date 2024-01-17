Former Afghan V-P jabs Pakistan over Iran's airstrike, mentions India: 'Gets kicked from all sides'

Afghanistan's former vice president Amrullah Saleh on Wednesday took a stinging jibe at Pakistan after the airstrikes on its territory by Iran, saying the vision of Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the revisionism of Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq are all faltering. Former Vice President of Afghanistan Amrullah Saleh.(AFP / File)

Calling the airstrikes on alleged militant bases in Pakistan a ‘great and courageous move’, Saleh wished Afghanistan's military under the West-backed government had such capability to target the Quetta Shura, the leadership council of the Afghan Taliban, when they were based in the neighbouring country for over 20 years.

The term "Quetta" comes from the Pakistani city of Quetta, where the leadership council is believed to have been based at various times. The Quetta Shura has played a significant role in the Taliban's organizational structure and decision-making processes.

Recalling his encounter with General Parvez Musharraf, Saleh said the then-Pakistan president told him that his country is “not a banana republic where you can send your agents” claiming the presence of dreaded Al Qaeda terrorist Osama bin Laden.

"I replied, Mr. President, that is the title you just give to your country not me. Maybe it is. I din't know then and I don't know now the meaning of the banana republic but I think it means that if a country has nuclear arsenal but gets kicked from all sides, (sic)" Saleh wrote in a post on X, mentioning US Navy SEALs' May 2011 operation to kill Laden, India's surgical strikes, Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan's attacks from Waziristan, and the latest missile strikes by Iran.

“The vision of Jinah and the re-visionism of Gen. Zia are all faltering. I don't mean to hurt anyone's feelings,” he added.

Pakistan on Wednesday condemned Iran for allegedly violating its airspace and carrying out a strike inside Pakistani territory that it says killed two children.

“This violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty is completely unacceptable and can have serious consequences,” the foreign ministry said in a statement posted to its website. “It is even more concerning that this illegal act has taken place despite the existence of several channels of communication between Pakistan and Iran.”