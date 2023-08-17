Former cops face charges for racist messages involving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Six former Metropolitan Police officers in the United Kingdom, have been charged for allegedly exchanging racist messages involving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle(AP)

According to police statement, the inappropriate messages were allegedly sent in a closed WhatsApp group from August 2018 to September 2022.

"The officers, who retired between 2001 and 2015, have been charged by post with offences under Section 127(1) (a) of the Communications Act 2003," read the statement.

“Some of the posts referenced the government's Rwanda policy, while others joked about recent flooding in Pakistan, which left almost 1,700 people dead. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also featured in several images alongside racist language,” the BBC said.

As per authorities, BBC’s Newsnight show highlighted the allegations in October 2022. Following BBC's report, the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards launched an investigation into the matter.

“As soon as we were made aware of these allegations we acted to launch an investigation. I am pleased that following the determined work of officers we have been able to secure these charges," said Commander James Harman, who leads the Met’s Anti-Corruption and Abuse Command.

ALSO READ| Red roofed house in Maui miraculously remains unscathed after Hawaii wildfires

“We are working relentlessly to rebuild the trust of the public which has understandably been dented by a number of high profile incidents and investigations in recent years which have involved officers or former officers," added Harman.

According to police, the six men who have been charged were not serving in the police force at any point during their participation in the WhatsApp group.

During their careers, they served in various parts of the Met but all spent time in the Diplomatic Protection Group, now known as the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command.

Peter Booth, Robert Lewis, Anthony Elsom, Alan Hall, Michael Chadwell and Trevor Lewton are the six men who have been charged and are due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on September 7.