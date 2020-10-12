e-paper
Former Pakistan president Asif Ali Zardari hospitalised after feeling unwell, says party

According to the Dawn newspaper, Zardari has been admitted to a hospital in Karachi. He was granted bail by the Islamabad High Court on medical grounds last year over multiple corruption cases filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

world Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 08:09 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Karan Manral
Islamabad
Former Pakistan president Asif Ali Zardari (AP Photo/B.K. Bangash, File)
Former Pakistan president and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari was shifted to a hospital, after he felt unwell on Sunday, according to a statement by the party.

“Doctors are conducting his medical check-up and necessary medical tests,” PPP said in its statement that was tweeted.

The Dawn newspaper reported that Zardari has been admitted to a hospital in Karachi.

Zardari, who is named in multiple corruption cases filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), was granted bail by the Islamabad High Court on medical grounds last year.

During a hearing of Zardari’s bail petition, his legal counsel advocate Farooq H Naek told the court that the former president is a chronic patient suffering from multiple ailments, reported the Dawn.

On June 30 this year, an accountability court in Islamabad issued bailable arrest warrants for former president Asif Ali Zardari in the Toshakhana gifts case which also involves former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif and Yousuf Raza Gilani.

The NAB has accused Zardari and ex-prime ministers Nawaz Sharif and Yousuf Raza Gilani of misusing official gifts by foreign heads of states

According to the accountability bureau, Zardari and Sharif obtained cars from the Toshakana by paying 15 per cent of the cars’ price.

The bureau further alleged that Gilani facilitated Zardari and Sharif in this regard.

Zardari had paid only 15 per cent of the total cost of the cars through fake accounts, according to NAB.

He also received the cars as a gift from Libya and the UAE when he was president and used them for his personal use instead of depositing them in the treasury, the anti-graft body had alleged. (ANI)

