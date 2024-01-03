close_game
News / World News / Four reportedly stabbed on train at station in Tokyo, suspect in custody

Four reportedly stabbed on train at station in Tokyo, suspect in custody

Reuters
Jan 03, 2024

NHK said a report was made that a woman was wielding a knife on a train at Akihabara Station.

Four people are believed to have been stabbed on a train stopping at Akihabara station in Japan's capital city of Tokyo and taken to hospital, public broadcaster NHK reported on Wednesday citing local police.

A Yamanote Line train conductor sits in a control room as another Yamanote Line train approaches.(Representational)
A Yamanote Line train conductor sits in a control room as another Yamanote Line train approaches.(Representational)

The train on the Yamanote loop line, one of Tokyo's most used routes, was suspended due to "trouble on the train" at Akihabara station at around 1356 GMT Wednesday, East Japan Railway Company said on X formerly known as Twitter.

NHK said a report was made that a woman was wielding a knife on a train at Akihabara Station. The person believed to have been carrying the knife has been taken into custody, and the Metropolitan Police Department is investigating.

