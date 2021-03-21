France condemns Turkey's move to quit domestic violence convention
- Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday pulled Turkey out of the Council of Europe accord, known the Istanbul Convention, which pledged to prevent, prosecute and eliminate domestic violence and promote equality.
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 07:49 AM IST
France's foreign affairs ministry said on Saturday it deeply regretted Turkey's decision to quit an international accord on violence against women and that the move marked a new regression in terms of respect for human rights.
Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday pulled Turkey out of the Council of Europe accord, known the Istanbul Convention, which pledged to prevent, prosecute and eliminate domestic violence and promote equality.
"This decision will primarily affect Turkish women, to whom France expresses all its solidarity," the French ministry said in a statement.
China, US to work on climate, Beijing says after rancorous meeting
Reuters, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 07:42 AM IST
The top Chinese and US diplomats, in their first meeting of Joe Biden's presidency on Thursday and Friday, publicly rebuked each other's policies at the start of what Washington called "tough and direct" talks in Alaska.
Can get most Germans vaccinated by the end of summer: BioNTech founder
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 07:40 AM IST
- BioNTech founder Ugur Sahin said he was optimistic the problems would prove temporary, adding it was possible to ensure 70% of Germans were vaccinated by the end of September, at which point he said the virus would pose few problems.
In Boris Johnson’s April 26 visit to unlock opportunities, a trade pact on table
By Shishir Gupta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 07:10 AM IST
- The official confirmation this week about Boris Johnson’s India visit coincides with his country recalibrating its foreign and defence policy to tilt toward the Indo-Pacific region.
Australia may review Covid-19 quarantine measures as more people get vaccinated
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 07:09 AM IST
- As vaccines are rolled out in Australia and around the world, the government will start to progressively review its border and quarantine measures, Murphy said.
Elon Musk tells China data gathered by Teslas remain secret: Report
Posted by Prashasti Singh | AFP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 06:17 AM IST
The assertion from the head of the electric car maker followed a decision by the Chinese government to bar members of its military or employees of some state-owned companies from using Teslas.
Heavy rain forces parts of Australia's Sydney to evacuate, downpour to continue
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 06:05 AM IST
- Flooding risk and evacuation warnings were in place for about 12 areas in New South Wales (NSW), Australia's most populous state with 8 million people, with rivers swelling and rain accumulation posing danger.
Thousands of Israelis protest against Netanyahu ahead of election
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 06:03 AM IST
Protesters filed through streets closed to traffic by police, waving flags, banging drums, blowing horns and shouting chants to replace the 71-year-old conservative.
India defence ties a priority for US: Austin
By Rezaul H Laskar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 05:33 AM IST
- Though both Singh and Austin made no reference to China in their statements to the media, thetwo sides are understood to have discussed the India-China standoff at the Line of Actual Control (LAC), China’s actions across the region, and the situation in Afghanistan.
After meet in Alaska, US and China must decide what's next
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 05:17 AM IST
While the Americans portrayed the talks as a good chance to exchange views, they left Alaska without any clear path forward on issues from tariffs and human rights in Xinjiang and Hong Kong to cyber attacks and the long roster of Chinese companies at risk of being delisted from US exchanges.
China's thriving wildlife trade could've led to Covid-19 pandemic
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 05:11 AM IST
Scientists tracing the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic believe they’ve identified a possible transmission source: China’s thriving wildlife trade.
Hundreds gather in Atlanta to protest hate crimes against Asian Americans
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 05:04 AM IST
The killings followed a year of mounting anti-Asian violence in the United States, which community leaders say is due to Asian Americans being blamed for the coronavirus first identified in Wuhan, China, in late 2019.
Gunfire kills 1, injures 5 at illegal gathering in Philadelphia
AP, Philadelphia
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 03:46 AM IST
- The gunfire erupted around 3:45 a.m. Saturday inside and outside a rental hall adjacent to Hot Pot Cuisine in north Philadelphia's Nicetown neighborhood.
'Running across bed at night': Plague of mice hits Australia's New South Wales
Reuters, Sydney
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 01:59 AM IST
Eyewitness video obtained by Reuters showed thousands of the tiny rodents swarming around a farm in the town of Gilgandra.
Joe Biden is on his heels amid a migrant surge at Mexico border
AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 11:06 PM IST
While the administration was working on immigration legislation to address long-term problems, it didn’t have an on-the-ground plan to manage a surge of migrants.
Brazil in talks with US for excess Covid-19 vaccines, says foreign ministry
Reuters, Brasilia
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 10:32 PM IST
The Foreign Ministry and the Brazilian Embassy in Washington, in cooperation with the Health Ministry, are negotiating with the US government, according to the ministry's tweet.s