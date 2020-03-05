e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 05, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / World News / France coronavirus death toll rises to six, 92 new cases

France coronavirus death toll rises to six, 92 new cases

It was the biggest one-day jump in the number of French cases since the outbreak began, raising the total to 377.

world Updated: Mar 05, 2020 20:32 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Paris
French President Emmanuel Macron was meeting on Thursday with top researchers leading the efforts to fight an outbreak that has seen authorities close around 150 schools.
French President Emmanuel Macron was meeting on Thursday with top researchers leading the efforts to fight an outbreak that has seen authorities close around 150 schools.(REUTERS (Image for representation purpose))
         

The French health ministry reported Thursday two more deaths from coronavirus infections, bringing the country’s total to six, and 92 new cases since Wednesday.

It was the biggest one-day jump in the number of French cases since the outbreak began, raising the total to 377.

One 73-year-old victim was in the Oise department north of Paris where a cluster of cases has been reported, the other a 64-year-old from the nearby Aisne department, the ministry said.

President Emmanuel Macron was meeting Thursday with top researchers leading the efforts to fight an outbreak that has seen authorities close around 150 schools.

Government spokeswoman Sibeth Ndiaye said Wednesday that officials would probably have to raise the country’s epidemic alert to the maximum of level three, potentially leading to travel restrictions and clampdowns on public activities.

“Slowing the spread will dampen the impact on the population when we go to level three, and limit the epidemic’s peak,” the health ministry said.

On Thursday, Paris metro operator RATP reported that a station agent had tested positive for the virus, and had worked for several days before being hospitalised.

A RATP union official said the woman had taken part in an evangelical rally last month in the eastern city of Mulhouse, where officials have said several other participants had come down with the disease.

tags
top news
Death toll in north-east Delhi violence rises to 53: Hospital officials
Death toll in north-east Delhi violence rises to 53: Hospital officials
Ghaziabad man tests positive for coronavirus, total cases rise to 30
Ghaziabad man tests positive for coronavirus, total cases rise to 30
Coronavirus threat reschedules India-EU Summit, PM Modi cancels visit: MEA
Coronavirus threat reschedules India-EU Summit, PM Modi cancels visit: MEA
2 Coronavirus cases from Hyderabad referred to Pune’s NIV emerge negative
2 Coronavirus cases from Hyderabad referred to Pune’s NIV emerge negative
India rejects global criticism of CAA, Delhi violence; calls comments ‘irresponsible’
India rejects global criticism of CAA, Delhi violence; calls comments ‘irresponsible’
Cybercriminals are riding on ‘coronavirus’ search interest to target users
Cybercriminals are riding on ‘coronavirus’ search interest to target users
How Virat Kohli factor influenced appointment of new selectors
How Virat Kohli factor influenced appointment of new selectors
‘If police fails to enforce law, democracy fails’: NSA Ajit Doval
‘If police fails to enforce law, democracy fails’: NSA Ajit Doval
trending topics
Coronavirus in IndiaHarsh ManderDelhi Weather ForecastAmitabh BachchanPSPCL Result 2020BARC Admit Card 2020Coronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news