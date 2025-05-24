Search Search
Saturday, May 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Major power outage reported in France's Alpes-Maritimes region, including Cannes

ByHT News Desk
May 24, 2025 03:43 PM IST

Last month, millions in Spain, Portugal, and several parts of France were left without electricity.

Local authorities in France's Alpes-Maritimes region on Saturday reported a major electricity outage in parts of the region, including Cannes city, which is hosting its annual film festival.

RTE, the electricity transmission system operator of France, said that it was working to restore power.(Image for representation/Unsplash)
RTE, the electricity transmission system operator of France, said that it was working to restore power.(Image for representation/Unsplash)

RTE, the electricity transmission system operator of France, said that it was working to restore power, reported Reuters.

Last month, millions in Spain, Portugal, and several parts of France were left without electricity after a major power outage. Spain's Prime Minister attributed the blackout to an issue in Europe's grid.

Also Read | Explainer: What could be behind the Iberian power outage in Spain, France?

The blackout caused massive disruptions, grounding planes and forcing hospitals to suspend routine operations. Emergency services and rail workers in Spain had to help evacuate some 35,000 people from over 100 trains that stopped on the tracks when the electricity was cut

Also Read | Spain and Portugal restore power after massive blackout, cause remains mystery

Spanish grid operator Red Electrica worked for hours with energy companies to restore power. Its head of operations Eduardo Prieto had described the event as “exceptional and extraordinary.”

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Elias Rodriguez and Washington DC Shooting
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Elias Rodriguez and Washington DC Shooting
News / World News / Major power outage reported in France's Alpes-Maritimes region, including Cannes
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 24, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On