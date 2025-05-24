Major power outage reported in France's Alpes-Maritimes region, including Cannes

Local authorities in France's Alpes-Maritimes region on Saturday reported a major electricity outage in parts of the region, including Cannes city, which is hosting its annual film festival. RTE, the electricity transmission system operator of France, said that it was working to restore power.(Image for representation/Unsplash)

RTE, the electricity transmission system operator of France, said that it was working to restore power, reported Reuters.

Last month, millions in Spain, Portugal, and several parts of France were left without electricity after a major power outage. Spain's Prime Minister attributed the blackout to an issue in Europe's grid.

Also Read | Explainer: What could be behind the Iberian power outage in Spain, France?

The blackout caused massive disruptions, grounding planes and forcing hospitals to suspend routine operations. Emergency services and rail workers in Spain had to help evacuate some 35,000 people from over 100 trains that stopped on the tracks when the electricity was cut

Also Read | Spain and Portugal restore power after massive blackout, cause remains mystery

Spanish grid operator Red Electrica worked for hours with energy companies to restore power. Its head of operations Eduardo Prieto had described the event as “exceptional and extraordinary.”