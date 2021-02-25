Fraudsters offer 400 million 'ghost' Covid vaccines in EU: Officials
Fraudsters have offered 400 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines worth some 3 billion euros to European Union countries, two officials, showing how criminals seek to capitalise on a botched inoculation campaign weighing on the bloc's economic recovery.
EU leaders will discuss by videoconference on Thursday how to protect their 450 million citizens from new, more contagious variants of the coronavirus, ensure stable vaccine deliveries, ramp up production and update jabs to counter new strains.
Two officials with the bloc's executive European Commission estimated that around 400 million doses of "ghost" vaccine had been offered by fraudsters at a price of up to 3 billion euros ($3.67 billion).
"There is a really large quantity," one said. "Nobody has any idea what is actually in these vials...The best case is it's just not working, in the worst case it's a very serious issue."
The official, who noted that most of the shots offered to EU governments by traders were purportedly the AstraZeneca vaccine, compared the situation to the start of the coronavirus pandemic in early 2020 when criminal exploited a shortage of masks and other protective equipment.
A second official, who also spoke on condition of anonymity, said the Commission was worried about "ghost" vaccines.
"It is unclear whether these are genuine vaccine doses or if we are just talking about salt water in small vials," the official told Reuters.
The EU had warned already that vaccine fraud was on the rise, with fake doses circulating on the market, but the extent of the problem has been unclear until now.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fraudsters offer 400 million 'ghost' Covid vaccines in EU: Officials
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sri Lanka receives 500,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines from India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Moderna expects $18.4 billion in Covid-19 vaccine sales in 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pfizer-BioNTech testing booster of their Covid-19 vaccine in new trial
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Five things shaping Britain's financial rulebooks after Brexit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Afghanistan reports H5N8 bird flu on farm: OIE
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
African Union backs India's call to waive IP rights on Covid-19 drugs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indonesia hunts for missing after mine collapse kills six
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
YouTube's new feature will allow parents to choose what children can watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
World’s top meat supplier envisions separate plant-based company
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK companies say Brexit paperwork is biggest headache stressing supply chains
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
More than 1.3 million Texans still grappling with water supply disruptions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recent drone attack on Saudi royal palace launched from Iraq
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
German police commissioner charged with sharing Hitler pictures
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Google pledges changes to research oversight after internal revolt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox