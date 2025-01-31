Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 31, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Freed Palestinian ex-militant calls for 'urgent release' of all prisoners

AFP |
Jan 31, 2025 10:41 PM IST

Freed Palestinian ex-militant calls for 'urgent release' of all prisoners

Former militant leader Zakaria Zubeidi on Friday called for the "urgent release" of Palestinians from Israeli jails, a day after being freed as part of an ongoing Gaza ceasefire agreement.

Freed Palestinian ex-militant calls for 'urgent release' of all prisoners
Freed Palestinian ex-militant calls for 'urgent release' of all prisoners

"The situation of the prisoners is very difficult and we hope for their urgent release," Zubeidi told AFP on the sidelines of a reception celebrating his release near the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah.

"We hope that all our Palestinian people will be released from inside the Israeli Bastille," he added, referring to the infamous French prison stormed by revolutionaries in 1789.

The 49-year-old, who has been imprisoned several times and was most recently in jail since 2019, is a former leader of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigade, the armed wing of Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas's Fatah party.

He was wanted by Israeli security services as the mastermind of several attacks that killed Israelis, and served jail time on numerous counts including premeditated murder and attempted murder.

Zubeidi is also known as one of the few inmates to succeed in escaping from Israel's high-security Gilboa prison in 2021, before being recaptured days later.

At his reception Friday, Zubeidi shook hands with political figures and acquaintances and said "it is time for to obtain their freedom".

Zubeidi received a hero's welcome in Ramallah after he was freed on Thursday alongside 109 other prisoners who were held by Israeli authorities.

Earlier in the day, three Israeli hostages held in Gaza were released in the third round of hostage-prisoner exchanges.

Qadura Fares, the head of the Palestinian Authority's agency for prisoners, told AFP negotiations leading to the Palestinian prisoners' release were "difficult".

Fares added he hoped the exchanges taking place during the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire would lead "to a complete cessation of this war, a complete Israeli withdrawal, and the release of all male and female prisoners" from Israeli jails.

str-lba/csp/jd/jsa

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to Donald Trump Oath Ceremony Live, Donald Trump Inauguration Live, politics,crime, and national affairs.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to Donald Trump Oath Ceremony Live, Donald Trump Inauguration Live, politics,crime, and national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 31, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On