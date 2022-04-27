French nun who lived through Spanish Flu, WW II, Covid is world's oldest person
A French nun was on Tuesday declared the world's oldest living person - at 118 years and 73 days - by the Guinness Book of World Records. Sister Andre, who was born February 11, 1904, became the oldest living person (female) and the oldest living person (overall) after the death of Japan's Kane Tanaka.
The 118-year-old is also the third-oldest French person and the third-oldest European person ever recorded.
Over the course of a remarkable life, Sister Andre lived through the Spanish flu of 1918, the end of World War I, the horrors of World War II and also tested positive for Covid-19 in January last yea. She was asymptomatic and recovered after three weeks.
She is, therefore, also the oldest Covid-19 survivor in the world.
Also read: India creates Guinness world record by waving 78,220 flags simultaneously| Video
According to Guinness World Records, Lucile Randon, who took the name Sister Andre in 1944, worked as a teacher in her younger years. She was also a governess and looked after children during World War II.
After the war, she spent 28 years working with orphans and elderly people at a hospital before becoming a Catholic nun. She spent most of her life dedicated to religious service and also holds the record for the oldest nun living, according to the Guinness World Records.
Also read: Video of world's largest elephant toothpaste reaction is fascinating to watch
The Guinness World Records also posted a video of Sister André on their official Instagram account, announcing her as the 'official oldest person living'.
"French nun Sister André is now our official oldest person living. Born in 1904, she’s 118 years and 73 days old," the video says, "She also holds the record for the oldest nun and the oldest Covid-19 survivor."
Guinness World Records said Sister Andre's secret to longevity was 'wine and chocolate'.
"What’s her secret you may ask? Well, she indulges in sweets now and again, especially chocolate which is her 'guilty pleasure', and has a glass of wine every day."
-
Explained: Mysterious Hepatitis outbreak and sudden liver disease rise in kids
Health authorities in Europe and the US are racing to find out about the sudden outbreak of a liver disease in nearly 200 children. Where has it been detected? The first five cases were flagged in Scotland on March 31 by "astute clinicians, realising they were seeing something unusual", said Meera Chand, director of clinical and emerging infections at the UK Health Security Agency.
-
Russia withdraws from UN tourism body: UNWTO
Russia is withdrawing from the United Nation's tourism body, the UNWTO said Wednesday ahead of a vote by its executive council to suspend Moscow's membership over its invasion of Ukraine. "Russia has announced its intention to withdraw from UNWTO," the organisation said in a tweet, adding that Russia's suspension "is effective immediately".
-
Destroyed 'large batch' of Western-supplied arms in Ukraine: Russia
Russia's defence ministry said Wednesday its forces had destroyed a large quantity of Western-supplied weapons in southeastern Ukraine with long-range missiles. "On the territory of the Zaporizhzhia aluminium plant, high-precision long-range sea-based Kalibr missiles destroyed hangars with a large batch of foreign weapons and ammunition supplied by the United States and European countries for Ukrainian troops," the ministry said in a briefing. It did not say what type of weapons were destroyed.
-
Karachi blast: Why is the Baloch Liberation Army targeting Chinese nationals?
The Baloch Liberation Army, one of the most prominent militant groups operating against Pakistani, has claimed a deadly attack on Chinese citizens in Karachi on Tuesday. The BLA, which operates mainly from Balochistan, has been battling for the liberation of the province. Balochistan is Pakistan's largest province by territory but the smallest in terms of the population given its arid mountainous terrain.
-
Pak court extends pre-arrest bail to PM Sharif in money laundering case
The FIA probe has identified as many as 28 benami (anonymous) accounts, allegedly of the Sharif family, through which an amount of 14 billion Pakistani Rupees was laundered between 2008 and 2018. The agency examined the money trail of a total of 17,000 credit transactions. The money was kept in “hidden accoints” and given to Sharif in his personal capacity, PTI reported citing the charges.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics