e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 10, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / From outbreak to pandemic: The WHO’s coronavirus response

From outbreak to pandemic: The WHO’s coronavirus response

The World Health Organization (WHO), attacked by the United States for its handling of the coronavirus outbreak, has published a blow-by-blow account of its actions from the first cases in China at the end of December up until the declaration of a pandemic on March 11.

world Updated: Apr 10, 2020 22:59 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Geneva
A person arrives at a coronavirus walk-up testing site at Public Safety Headquarters on April 10, 2020 in Jersey City.
A person arrives at a coronavirus walk-up testing site at Public Safety Headquarters on April 10, 2020 in Jersey City. (AFP photo)
         

The World Health Organization (WHO), attacked by the United States for its handling of the coronavirus outbreak, has published a blow-by-blow account of its actions from the first cases in China at the end of December up until the declaration of a pandemic on March 11.

Here are key points of the WHO’s timeline covering the first 100 days of the coronavirus outbreak.

- First cases in Wuhan -

On December 31, 2019, China reported to the WHO a “cluster” of pneumonia cases “of unknown cause” in Wuhan, in the province of Hubei.

Of a total of 44 cases, 11 patients were “severely ill”, the others stable.

On January 1, the WHO activated a crisis group, putting the body “on an emergency footing for dealing with the outbreak”.

On January 4, the WHO on social media reported a cluster of pneumonia cases “with no deaths”, in Wuhan. A day later, it published its first “Disease Outbreak News” destined for scientists and public health specialists on the new virus.

On January 10, the WHO sent “technical guidance” with advice to all countries on how to detect, test and manage potential cases. Evidence at the time suggested “no or limited human-to-human transmission”, the WHO said.

- Outside China -

On January 11, China gave the WHO the genetic sequence of Covid-19.

On January 13, Thailand reported the first imported case on its territory.

On January 14, Maria von Kerkhove, Covid-19 technical lead at the WHO, told a press briefing that there “may have been limited human-to-human transmission”, based on 41 confirmed cases, and that there was the risk of a wider outbreak.

On January 20 and 21, WHO experts from China and the western Pacific region went on a brief field visit to Wuhan.

On January 22, the WHO mission to China said there was evidence of human-to-human transmission in Wuhan -- among close contacts such as families or in health care settings -- but that “more investigation is needed to understand the full extent of transmission”.

On January 22 and 23, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus convened an emergency committee to assess whether the COVID-19 outbreak constituted a “public health emergency of international concern”.

The committee, consisting of independent international experts, was unable to reach a consensus and asked to meet again 10 days later.

On January 28, a WHO delegation travelled to Beijing, led by Tedros, who agreed with the Chinese government that an international team of scientists would be dispatched to China.

- The road to pandemic -

On January 30, the WHO declared Covid-19 to be “a public health emergency of international concern”.

Between February 16 and 24, a scientific mission of experts from the US, China, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Nigeria, Russia, Singapore and Canada travelled to Wuhan.

On February 24, a team of experts from the WHO and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control travelled to Italy, which became the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak after China.

On March 11, the WHO designated Covid-19 as a pandemic.

At that time, 90 percent of cases were declared in just four countries, according to the WHO, with 81 countries reporting no cases at all, and 57 countries reporting up to 10 cases.

tags
top news
900 patients, 30 hotspots: How Jamaat-linked cases push Delhi’s Covid-19 cases
900 patients, 30 hotspots: How Jamaat-linked cases push Delhi’s Covid-19 cases
India asks US to extend H-1B, other visas of citizens stranded over Covid-19
India asks US to extend H-1B, other visas of citizens stranded over Covid-19
Army retaliates to Pak shelling, aims at terror launch pads across LoC
Army retaliates to Pak shelling, aims at terror launch pads across LoC
Punjab Police registers case against banned US-based Sikhs for Justice outfit
Punjab Police registers case against banned US-based Sikhs for Justice outfit
‘It was tough’: When Joginder Sharma was ‘scared’ during COVID-19 duty
‘It was tough’: When Joginder Sharma was ‘scared’ during COVID-19 duty
Timeless Bugatti, literally: $280,000 watch gets a functioning W16 engine inside
Timeless Bugatti, literally: $280,000 watch gets a functioning W16 engine inside
Apple, Google team up to work on COVID-19 contact tracing tech
Apple, Google team up to work on COVID-19 contact tracing tech
‘Didn’t go home for 7 days’: Bhilwara collector on ruthless Covid-19 battle
‘Didn’t go home for 7 days’: Bhilwara collector on ruthless Covid-19 battle
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news