e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / G7 to collaborate on economy reopenings: White House

G7 to collaborate on economy reopenings: White House

President Donald Trump hosted a videoconference with other G7 leaders -- Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan.

world Updated: Apr 16, 2020 23:15 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Washington
French President Emmanuel Macron, left, gestures as he speaks during a videoconference on the conoravirus with Group of Seven leaders at the Elysee Palace in Paris.
French President Emmanuel Macron, left, gestures as he speaks during a videoconference on the conoravirus with Group of Seven leaders at the Elysee Palace in Paris.(AP)
         

G7 leaders agreed on Thursday to coordinate the reopening of their economies after the coronavirus pandemic and to ensure “trusted supply chains” in the future, the White House said.

President Donald Trump hosted a videoconference with other G7 leaders -- Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan -- as the world’s biggest economies increasingly look to ending the economic paralysis caused by attempts to stop the virus’ spread.

“G7 leaders tasked their ministers to work together to prepare all G7 economies to re-open safely and on a foundation that will allow the G7 nations to reestablish economic growth with more resilient health systems and trusted supply chains,” the White House said in a statement.

“G7 leaders agreed to remain committed to taking every necessary measure to ensure a strong and coordinated global response to this health crisis and the associated humanitarian and economic calamity and to launch a strong and sustainable recovery,” the statement said.

The United States is current chair of the group.

tags
top news
Railways mark its 167th anniversary with no passenger trains on its tracks
Railways mark its 167th anniversary with no passenger trains on its tracks
‘Disease of the rich’: Tamil Nadu CM explains state’s May 3 exit strategy
‘Disease of the rich’: Tamil Nadu CM explains state’s May 3 exit strategy
ED slaps money laundering case against Tablighi Jamaat chief
ED slaps money laundering case against Tablighi Jamaat chief
With 46 deaths, Pune ‘flu centres’ now front-line defence in Covid-19 attack
With 46 deaths, Pune ‘flu centres’ now front-line defence in Covid-19 attack
Harbhajan reacts to Yuvraj’s remarks on lack of role models in Indian team
Harbhajan reacts to Yuvraj’s remarks on lack of role models in Indian team
Here’s everything you can buy online starting April 20
Here’s everything you can buy online starting April 20
Harley-Davidson lays off staff, cuts salaries amid coronavirus outbreak
Harley-Davidson lays off staff, cuts salaries amid coronavirus outbreak
Covid-19 positive person can infect people before getting symptoms: Know how
Covid-19 positive person can infect people before getting symptoms: Know how
trending topics
Mumbai Covid-19 CasesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaToday SensexCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19Sachin TendulkarDelhi Covid-19 positive

don't miss

latest news

india-news

world news