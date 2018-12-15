Gandhi’s bust unveiled in German city where Karl Marx was born

A recital of ‘Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram’ by school children rent the winter air as a bust of Mahatma Gandhi was unveiled in the German city of Trier – the birthplace of Karl Marx – with the local mayor and others joining the occasion.

The bust was installed in the Auguste-Viktoria-Gymnasium, one of the oldest schools in the city in the state of Rhineland-Palatinate as part of 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Gandhi.

The bust was gifted by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations and unveiled by India’s ambassador to Germany, Mukta Dutta Tomar, and the Lord Mayor of Trier, Wolfram Leibe, India’s embassy in Berlin said on Saturday.

Besides reciting Gandhi’s favourite bhajan, students of the school delivered a presentation called ‘India Project’, which showcased their perception and understanding of the country. The school has close links with a partner-school in India.

Klaus Jensen, former Lord Mayor of Trier, recalled in his inaugural address that Gandhi had identified seven social sins, and mentioned four of them: wealth without work; knowledge without character; business without morality; science without humanity.

The event was attended by teachers and students of the Auguste-Viktoria-Gymansium as well as representatives of the Trier city administration, academics and dignitaries, besides members of the Indian community, the embassy said.

First Published: Dec 15, 2018 20:21 IST