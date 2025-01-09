'Gangs of Pakistani rapists…': UK MPs vote against Tory's call for grooming gangs inquiry

A motion by the UK’s opposition Conservative Party to have a national inquiry into grooming gangs was met with utter rejection by the Keir Starmer government, leading to a political whirlpool in the house of commons in Britain. Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaks during the Prime Minister's Questions at the House of Commons in London.(via REUTERS)

The Conservatives, commonly called Tories, introduced the motion to ‘Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill’, which according to the UK government, aims at keeping children safe from exploitation. They demanded a national inquiry into the grooming gangs in the country which, however, would have delayed the passing and enactment of the bill, reported news agency Press Association (PA).

The bill was rejected by all the Labour MPs in the house by a vote of 364 against 111. Out of those who voted for the motion, 101 were Conservatives, five were Reform UK MPs, two from the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), Traditional Unionist Vote's Jim Allister, United Progressive Party’s Robin Swann, and Independent Alex Easton, said the report. The bill will now go straight for additional review without having to go through any other formal vote.

Heated Exchange During Prime Minister’s Questions

The voting for the bill was preceded by a heated debate in the house, which saw Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch argue that the government’s refusal to back the probe could fan concerns over a “cover-up”, said the PA report. This came after PM Keir Starmer argued that this was time for action the victims wanted and the amendment, if it would have passed, would add to the delay in that justice. He called the motion a “wrecking amendment” to the bill which aims to keep children safe by bringing measures such as stricter rules for home-schooling and changes to academies and private school regulations, added the report.

After the vote, the shadow ministers threw scathing criticism at the Labour Party for rejecting the motion. Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philip called the government’s refusal to the inquiry into the “rape gangs scandal” as “disgusting”. Criticising the Liberal party which abstained from the vote, Shadow equalities minister Mims Davies accused them of simply preferring “to sit on their hands” and not stopping the government, said the report.

Reform UK’s Nigel Farage said that the people “need to know that truth about” child sexual abuse by the grooming gangs, calling it a “great evil” during the parliamentary debate. He even suggested funding an inquiry into the matter through his party in case the government doesn’t.

Another Reform MP Rupert Lowe asked if the Government would deport the foreign nationals found guilty and called "mass rape of young white working-class girls by gangs of Pakistani rapists" a "rotting stain on our nation", a remark which drew sharp criticism and condemnation by the Labour MPs.

These arguments by the Conservative and the Reform UK MPs were however met with accusations by Labour Party’s Nadia Whittome, who said that the opposition was using victim’s pain and trauma for political gains. She also argued that the abuse transcended social classes, races and religion in the country and wasn’t caused by “alien cultures”, said the report.