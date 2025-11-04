Cylinder blast in Pakistan Supreme Court injures 12, shakes building | Watch

At least 12 people were reportedly injured after a gas cylinder exploded in the basement of the Pakistani Supreme Court on Tuesday. Shockwaves from the explosion shook the Supreme Court premises, prompting judges, lawyers and other employees to make a run for safety. (X/@OsintUpdates)

The explosion occurred during repair work on the central air-conditioning system of the top court building, SAMAA TV reported, citing sources.

The sudden blast triggered chaos in the building as the explosion's effect shook the top court's premises, sending lawyers, judges and other staff running outside.

WATCH:

Courtroom number 6 has reportedly incurred major damage due to the explosion. According to SAMAA TV, Justices Ali Baqar Najafi and Shahzad Malik were hearing a case before the explosion.

The loud blast pulsated through the court complex's lower floors, prompting swift activation of emergency protocols. Security forces and rescue teams reportedly arrived at the Supreme Court within minutes.

ALSO READ | 28-year-old dies as hardware shop catches fire after gas cylinder blast in Rajasthan

The injured persons, who were doing maintenance work near the air-conditioning plant in the basement, were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. They were reportedly out of danger.

The canteen in the basement, near where the explosion took place, is reserved exclusively for the Supreme Court staff.

Islamabad IGP Ali Nasir Rizvi told reporters outside the top court that gas had been leaking in the canteen for many days, adding that the blast occurred during repair work. He said that "experts confirmed that it was a gas explosion".

Three of the 12 injured were shifted to PIMS hospital, and the remaining nine to the Polyclinic hospital. Rizvi further said two people were in critical condition, adding that the AC technician sustained severe burns, with 80 per cent of his body affected.