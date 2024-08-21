 ‘Gaza ceasefire deal needs to get done in coming days’: Blinken | World News - Hindustan Times
‘Gaza ceasefire deal needs to get done in coming days’: Blinken

Reuters |
Aug 21, 2024 05:34 AM IST

According to Blinken, the United States, Egypt and Qatar will do everything possible to get Hamas on board with the “bridging proposal”.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday said the Gaza ceasefire deal needs to get done in coming days, adding the United States, Egypt and Qatar will do everything possible to get Hamas on board with the "bridging proposal."

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (Reuters)
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (Reuters)

Blinken, speaking to reporters in Doha, said that once Hamas agrees to the proposal presented by Washington to tackle disagreements blocking a ceasefire deal, they would also have to get agreement on the implementation details. The U.S. has long said it does not accept a long-term occupation of Gaza by Israel, Blinken said.

News / World News / ‘Gaza ceasefire deal needs to get done in coming days’: Blinken
