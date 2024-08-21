‘Gaza ceasefire deal needs to get done in coming days’: Blinken

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday said the Gaza ceasefire deal needs to get done in coming days, adding the United States, Egypt and Qatar will do everything possible to get Hamas on board with the "bridging proposal." US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (Reuters)

Blinken, speaking to reporters in Doha, said that once Hamas agrees to the proposal presented by Washington to tackle disagreements blocking a ceasefire deal, they would also have to get agreement on the implementation details. The U.S. has long said it does not accept a long-term occupation of Gaza by Israel, Blinken said.