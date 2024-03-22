Gaza death toll crosses 32,000 as Israel-Hamas war drags on
AFP |
Mar 22, 2024 09:34 PM IST
The toll includes at least 82 deaths over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said
The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Friday that at least 32,070 people have been killed in the territory in more than five months of war between Israel and Palestinian militants.
The toll includes at least 82 deaths over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 74,298 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.
