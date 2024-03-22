Gaza death toll crosses 32,000 as Israel-Hamas war drags on

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Friday that at least 32,070 people have been killed in the territory in more than five months of war between Israel and Palestinian militants. Israel-Hamas war: A view of the rubble of buildings hit by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City (AP)

The toll includes at least 82 deaths over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 74,298 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.