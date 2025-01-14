Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jan 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Gaza truce deal: Blinken calls for post-war reconstruction and governance

ByHT News Desk
Jan 14, 2025 11:12 PM IST

Blinken reiterated the plan for Palestinian authority to invite international partners to form an interim government to oversee services and governance in Gaza.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday called for a plan on Gaza's post-war reconstruction and governance as a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas nears.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at the Atlantic Council in Washington, DC, on January 14. (AFP)
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at the Atlantic Council in Washington, DC, on January 14. (AFP)

In a speech to the Atlantic Council, Blinken promoted the proposal, which has been in development for a year, and emphasised the need to ensure its success after the Biden administration.

“We have a responsibility to ensure that the strategic gains of the last 15 months endure and lay the foundation for a better future,” Blinken said.

“All too often, the Middle East, we've seen how the shoes of one dictator can be filled by another, or give way to conflict and chaos,” he added.

Read: Gaza ceasefire 'closer than ever' as sides work on final details

Blinken reiterated that the plan, which he has previously detailed, involves the Palestinian authority inviting “international partners” to establish an interim governing authority to manage essential services and oversee the region.

He added that Arab states, along with other partners, would contribute forces for an interim security mission.

The Gaza plan was just one component of Blinken's speech, which also addressed other key areas of the administration's Middle East strategy, including Iran and the potential normalisation of relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

Blinken, along with his senior aides, has spent months working to convince Israel, the Palestinian authority, and Gulf Arab nations to support the plan, which outlines governance in Gaza without Hamas, focuses on reconstruction priorities, and ensures security in the territory devastated by the war that erupted in October 2023 following Hamas attacks in Israel.

Throughout several visits to the region since January, Blinken successfully gained the support of Gulf Arab states—many of which would contribute to reconstruction efforts—to back the proposal.

The plan includes reforms for the Palestinian authority and urges Arab countries to assist in training PA security forces in Gaza.

The urgency of keeping the Gaza plan alive even without a ceasefire became more intense after the November election of President-elect Donald Trump. US officials have brought Trump aides into the discussions over the past month to get their buy-in on the plan, which will require significant American involvement during Trump's presidency.

With AP inputs

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, and national affairs.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, and national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On