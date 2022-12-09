Home / World News / 'Genuine compassion is the best weapon': Dalai Lama on world peace

'Genuine compassion is the best weapon': Dalai Lama on world peace

world news
Published on Dec 09, 2022 03:33 PM IST

Dalai Lama: Genuine compassion is the basis of world peace, family peace and community peace, Dalai Lama said.

Dalai Lama: Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama at the Main Tibetan Temple in Dharamsala.(ANI)
Dalai Lama: Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama at the Main Tibetan Temple in Dharamsala.(ANI)
PTI |

People are spending a lot of money on weapons which is "totally wrong", Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama said on Friday as he underlined the need for creating a peaceful world.

Genuine compassion is the best weapon to defend oneself, he said at the inaugural session of a two-day conference, 'SEE Learning: A Worldwide Initiative for Educating the Heart and Mind', here.

The Dalai Lama Trust and the Centre for Contemplative Science and Compassion-Based Ethics at Emory University are jointly hosting the conference.

Read more: These are world's strongest passports in 2022. India's rank is…

"People are spending a lot of money on weapons... (and) this is totally wrong. We have to think about creating a peaceful world, a compassionate world," the Dalai Lama told the gathering.

"Genuine compassion is the best weapon to defend yourself... Everybody talks about world peace but world peace does not come from the sky," he said.

Genuine compassion is the basis of world peace, family peace and community peace, he added.

The inaugural session of the conference coincided with the 33rd anniversary of the conferment of the Nobel Peace Prize on the Dalai Lama.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dalai lama
dalai lama

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 09, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out