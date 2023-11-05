Germany's Hamburg airport closed after armed person drives through gate; fires twice in air

An armed man drove a car through a barrier onto the grounds of the Hamburg airport on Saturday evening and shot a weapon twice in the air, a police spokesperson said. Police guard the scene of a security breach at the Hamburg Airport in Hamburg, Germany. (AP)

Police said no one appeared to be injured, but the airport announced it was currently closed for takeoffs and landings.

The event occurred around 8 p.m. local time, police said. After firing the shots, the person threw two burning bottles out of the vehicle, they added.

The police spokesperson said a child was in the car.

The police said separately on social media platform X that they were conducting a large operation and were assuming a "static hostage situation."

A spokesperson for the airport said 27 flights had been affected.

