Germany's Hamburg airport closed after armed person drives through gate; fires twice in air
Nov 05, 2023 03:23 AM IST
Police said no one appeared to be injured, but the airport announced it was currently closed for takeoffs and landings.
An armed man drove a car through a barrier onto the grounds of the Hamburg airport on Saturday evening and shot a weapon twice in the air, a police spokesperson said.
The event occurred around 8 p.m. local time, police said. After firing the shots, the person threw two burning bottles out of the vehicle, they added.
The police spokesperson said a child was in the car.
The police said separately on social media platform X that they were conducting a large operation and were assuming a "static hostage situation."
A spokesperson for the airport said 27 flights had been affected.
