German govt says Elon Musk's remarks won't influence 84 million citizens

Elon Musk's influence on the people of Germany is limited, a German government spokesperson said on Monday, downplaying the U.S. billionaire's reach after he criticised Chancellor Olaf Scholz and got behind the far-right Alternative for Germany. A German government spokesperson downplayed Musk's effect on citizens(REUTERS)

"The normal people, the sensible people, the decent people are far in the majority in this country," the spokesperson told a regular news conference in Berlin.

"We act as if Mr Musk's statements on Twitter could influence a country of 84 million people with untruths or half-truths or expressions of opinion. This is simply not the case," he added, referring to the social media platform by its old name before owner Musk renamed it as X.