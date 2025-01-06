Menu Explore
German govt says Elon Musk's remarks won't influence 84 million citizens

Reuters |
Jan 06, 2025 05:14 PM IST

The billionaire entrepreneur had earlier criticised Chancellor Olaf Scholz and supported the far-right party Alternative for Germany (AfD)

Elon Musk's influence on the people of Germany is limited, a German government spokesperson said on Monday, downplaying the U.S. billionaire's reach after he criticised Chancellor Olaf Scholz and got behind the far-right Alternative for Germany.

A German government spokesperson downplayed Musk's effect on citizens(REUTERS)

"The normal people, the sensible people, the decent people are far in the majority in this country," the spokesperson told a regular news conference in Berlin.

"We act as if Mr Musk's statements on Twitter could influence a country of 84 million people with untruths or half-truths or expressions of opinion. This is simply not the case," he added, referring to the social media platform by its old name before owner Musk renamed it as X.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, and national affairs.
