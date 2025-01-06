German govt says Elon Musk's remarks won't influence 84 million citizens

The billionaire entrepreneur had earlier criticised Chancellor Olaf Scholz and supported the far-right party Alternative for Germany (AfD)
Elon Musk's influence on the people of Germany is limited, a German government spokesperson said on Monday, downplaying the U.S. billionaire's reach after he criticised Chancellor Olaf Scholz and got behind the far-right Alternative for Germany.
"We act as if Mr Musk's statements on Twitter could influence a country of 84 million people with untruths or half-truths or expressions of opinion. This is simply not the case," he added, referring to the social media platform by its old name before owner Musk renamed it as X.