Germany discourages non-essential travel to Covid-hit China

Published on Jan 07, 2023 05:13 PM IST

Covid In China: Arriving travelers queue for Covid-19 tests at Changshui International Airport in Kunming, China.(Bloomberg)
Germany on Saturday discouraged non-essential trips to China, the world's most populous nation, which is struggling with a surge in Covid cases after relaxing strict virus restrictions.

"We currently discourage non-essential trips to China. The reason is a peak in Covid infections and an overwhelmed health system," the German foreign ministry said on Twitter.

Saturday, January 07, 2023
