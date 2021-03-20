'Germany ready to order Sputnik V vaccine if EMA approves it': Angela Merkel
"On the Russian vaccine, I have been of the opinion for some time that we should use any vaccine that has been approved by the European medicines regulator," she said.
Posted by Prashasti Singh | AFP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 06:18 AM IST
Germany will order Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine if it is authorised for use in the European Union, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday, adding that Berlin could secure supplies on its own if the bloc would not.
While she would prefer that orders were placed in bulk by the bloc, "if such an European order did not come about... then we must go the German way".
'Welcome everyone!': Signal after global WhatsApp outage
Written by Prashasti Singh
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 07:24 AM IST
All Facebook services were inaccessible for a brief period of around 45 minutes on Friday due to a technical glitch.
Judge won't move trial in Floyd's death; 13th juror picked
AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 07:22 AM IST
- Jury selection in the trial of Derek Chauvin will stretch into a third week after attorneys seated just one additional juror Friday. The 13th juror picked is a woman who said she’d seen only clips of the video of Floyd’s arrest and needs to learn more about what happened beforehand.
Mexico launches crackdown on migrant smuggling
AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 07:21 AM IST
- Mexico will deploy checkpoints and drones and station officers along the Suchiate River, which marks part of the border, to deter irregular entry. The crackdown is especially aimed at people travelling with minors.
International Day Of Happiness 2021: Theme, history of the day
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 07:06 AM IST
- The United Nations started to celebrate the International Day of Happiness in 2013 but a resolution for the same was passed on July 12, 2012.
After weeks of seismic activity, volcano erupts near Iceland's capital Reykjavik
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 06:59 AM IST
- Several photos shared on social media showed smoke rising from the lava streams which are glowing brightly thus resulting in a bright red night sky.
Man arrested for trespassing Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's California home
Posted by Prashasti Singh | ANI, Washington Dc
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 06:27 AM IST
A man named Nickolas Brooks from Ohio -- who drove across the country to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's home -- was arrested after being accused of trespassing their home twice in December last year, reports said.
Bill Gates says some US government tax proposals have gone ‘too far’
Bloomberg
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 06:16 AM IST
- The commentary follows a recent proposed wealth tax from Senator Elizabeth Warren that called for a 2% annual tax on households and trusts valued at between $50 million and $1 billion. All net worth over $1 billion would be taxed at 3%.
Opening Biden administration talks with China 'tough and direct': US diplomat
Posted by Prashasti Singh | AFP
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 06:14 AM IST
The meeting had begun Thursday with the top diplomats of both sides exchanging fiery broadsides, setting the stage for tense discussions as Washington seeks to hem in China's expanding influence, and with Beijing's Yang Jiechi accusing the Americans of trying to "strangle" his country.
Biden, Harris offer solace, denounce racism in Atlanta visit
AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 06:13 AM IST
- “We have to change our hearts," President Biden said. "Hate can have no safe harbor in America.”
UK PM Boris Johnson receives his first dose of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine
Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 05:23 AM IST
Johnson, 56, was admitted to an intensive care unit last year and given oxygen via a tube in his nose after he contracted the virus and fell seriously ill.
Covid-19 outbreak leads to partial closure of Trump's Mar-a-Lago
AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 05:14 AM IST
- Mar-a-Lago was the site of his first known exposure more than a year ago. A senior Brazilian official tested positive last year after spending time at Mar-a-Lago, where he posed for a photo next to Trump and attended a family birthday party.
Turkey leaves treaty preventing violence and domestic abuse against women
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 05:08 AM IST
The discussion on the treaty divided the ruling AK Parti and the country last year as conservatives argue it is undermining traditional values and family structure.
Reykjavik's night sky lights up as volcano in Fagradalsfjall erupts
AFP
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 05:26 AM IST
- Police and coast guard officials raced to the scene late Friday, but the public has been advised to stay away from the area.
‘A long 45 minutes’: All you need to know about WhatsApp, Facebook outage
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 01:22 AM IST
- Facebook Gaming in a tweet later confirmed the outage and said that several teams are currently working on it.