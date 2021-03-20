'Germany ready to order Sputnik V vaccine if EMA approves it': Angela Merkel

Germany will order Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine if it is authorised for use in the European Union, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday, adding that Berlin could secure supplies on its own if the bloc would not.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

"On the Russian vaccine, I have been of the opinion for some time that we should use any vaccine that has been approved by the European medicines regulator," she said.

While she would prefer that orders were placed in bulk by the bloc, "if such an European order did not come about... then we must go the German way".



