Home / World News / Germany reports 657 virus cases at slaughterhouse in new Covid-19 outbreak

Germany reports 657 virus cases at slaughterhouse in new Covid-19 outbreak

world Updated: Jun 17, 2020 23:33 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Berlin
Officials in the western region of Guetersloh said Wednesday that a total of 983 positive test results have so far been received from workers at the Toennies slaughterhouse in Rheda-Wiedenbrueck.
Officials in the western region of Guetersloh said Wednesday that a total of 983 positive test results have so far been received from workers at the Toennies slaughterhouse in Rheda-Wiedenbrueck.
         

Regional officials in Germany say the number of Covid-19 cases linked to a meatpacking plant has risen to 657.

Officials in the western region of Guetersloh said Wednesday that a total of 983 positive test results have so far been received from workers at the Toennies slaughterhouse in Rheda-Wiedenbrueck. Of those, 326 tests were negative.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel praised regional officials for swiftly closing schools in the region.

top news
India primed to win unopposed UNSC’s non-permanent member seat today
‘No compromise on borders’: PM Modi spells out India’s stance on row with China
Global Covid tally crosses 8 million mark, WHO sees ‘green shoots of hope’
Intelligence agencies red-flag use of 52 mobile apps with links to China
‘Conscience of the nation bruised’: Pranab Mukherjee seeks bipartisan consensus on Ladakh clash
My biggest legacy: Ganguly names six match-winners
‘Overall border situation stable’: China after violent face-off in Ladakh
20 soldiers killed: What India could have done different, says Gen Panag
