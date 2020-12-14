e-paper
Home / World News / Germany’s CureVac begins phase 3 study of possible vaccine

Germany’s CureVac begins phase 3 study of possible vaccine

world Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 14:45 IST
Associated Press| Posted by Mallika Soni
Berlin
An employee of German biopharmaceutical company CureVac, demonstrates research workflow on a vaccine for the coronavirus (Covid-19) disease at a laboratory in Tuebingen, Germany.
An employee of German biopharmaceutical company CureVac, demonstrates research workflow on a vaccine for the coronavirus (Covid-19) disease at a laboratory in Tuebingen, Germany.(Reuters/ File photo)
         

German pharmaceutical company CureVac says it has enrolled the first participant in the phase 3 clinical study of its mRNA-based Covid-19 vaccine candidate. The Tuebingen-based company says the study is expected to include more than 35,000 participants at sites in Europe and Latin America.

“With the start of the pivotal Phase 2b/3 study, we have reached another important milestone in the development of our vaccine candidate, CVnCoV,” Franz-Werner Haas, the CEO of CureVac, said in a statement Monday.

The company expects first results of its phase 3 study by the end of March.

CureVac began development of its mRNA-based Covid-19 vaccine candidate last January.

Earlier studies showed that the newly developed vaccine was “generally well tolerated across all tested doses and induced strong antibody responses,” the company wrote. ”The quality of immune response was comparable to recovered Covid-19 patients, closely mimicking the immune response after natural Covid-19 infection.”

Another German company, BioNTech, helped develop the first vaccine approved for use in the United States, together with US company Pfizer. It is also based on mRNA technology.

'High levels of preparation underway on land, sea and air,' says CDS Rawat
India stood up to China's 'aggression', forced PLA troops back: Rajnath Singh
LIVE: 10 groups meet Tomar to extend support on farm laws
BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya gets a bullet proof car in security upgrade
Covid cluster at IIT Madras: 71 people test positive this month
Celebrity chef Kelvin Cheung arrested for duping Bastian co-owner of $200,000
'He can hurt you': Hayden names batsman who can cause trouble for Aussies
'100 people per day; vaccination in booths': Union Minister Ashwini Choubey
