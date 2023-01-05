Home / World News / Germany to require rapid Covid test for travelers from China

Germany to require rapid Covid test for travelers from China

world news
Published on Jan 05, 2023 05:56 PM IST

Covid In China: There will also be random checks upon entry for any coronavirus variants as well as expanded monitoring of wastewater.

Covid In China: Travelers are seen at Changshui International Airport in Kunming, China.(Bloomberg)
Covid In China: Travelers are seen at Changshui International Airport in Kunming, China.(Bloomberg)
Reuters |

Germany is changing its entry rules for travellers from China and will in future require at least a rapid coronavirus test to enter the country, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said on Thursday.

Read more: Reconciliation with royal family? Prince Harry says 'ball is in their court'

There will also be random checks upon entry for any coronavirus variants as well as expanded monitoring of wastewater, he said in a statement.

The steps are in line with recommendations by European Union government officials released on Wednesday evening.

"Europe has found a joint response to the pandemic situation in China. This is precisely what we as the federal government have been working towards," said Lauterbach.

Watch: Hair-raising moment as reporter ducks for cover amid Russian strikes

China plans to ease travel restrictions on Sunday, despite a wave of new infections which has left Chinese hospitals and funeral houses overwhelmed.

Officials at the Frankfurt airport have already been monitoring wastewater, a health ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
germany
germany

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 06, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out