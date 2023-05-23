Get ready for the Monaco Grand Prix 2023: schedule, start time, weather, and live stream details

After an unexpected hiatus, Formula 1 gears up for the highly anticipated return with the upcoming Monaco Grand Prix event. Monaco Grand Prix 2023 racing track. (Image Credit: F1)

Originally slated as the second leg of a thrilling triple-header following Imola, the plans were derailed due to severe flooding and landslides in the Emilia-Romagna region, causing the Imola circuit unsuitable for racing.

Formula 1 authority made the compassionate decision to prioritize relief efforts, allowing teams and drivers to lend their support to those affected. Now, the focus shifts back to the exhilarating competition on the iconic track.

The Crown Jewel of the Formula 1 calendar, Monaco awaits, ready to test the mettle and precision of the drivers on its legendary tracks.

Up until now, Red Bull has been an unstoppable force in the 2023 F1 season, clinching all five race victories, with four of them resulting in impressive one-two finishes.

The challenging circuit of Monte Carlo offers a unique opportunity for non-Red Bull drivers to break their dominance.

Will this be the moment when Fernando Alonso, a decade after his last triumph, seizes his chance to claim victory number 33? As Red Bull's closest contender at the moment, the stage is set for a thrilling battle.

2023 Monaco Grand Prix start times for each session this weekend

May 26, 2023, Friday

Free Practice 1: 13:30-14.30 local

Free Practice 2: 17:00-18:00 local

May 27, Saturday

Free Practice 3: 12:30-13:30 local

Qualifying: 16:00 local

May 28, Sunday

Race: 15:00 local

The Location for the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix

The Legendary Jewel on the Formula 1 Calendar with a legacy spanning back to 1955, the Monaco Grand Prix holds a history as one of the most iconic races in the world of Formula 1.

Only once disrupted in 2020 due to the global pandemic, this legendary street circuit in Monte Carlo has captivated racing enthusiasts for decades.

Spanning for 2.074 miles and boasting 19 challenging turns, the legendary Grand Prix demands unwavering precision from drivers as they navigate the narrow streets with adrenaline-pumping intensity.

Standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the prestigious Indianapolis 500 and 24 Hours of Le Mans, the Monaco Grand Prix forms the revered "Triple Crown" of motorsport. This illustrious achievement has eluded many, including two-time Formula 1 World Champion Fernando Alonso, who has been tirelessly chasing this elusive feat. Only Graham Hill, another two-time champion, has triumphed in claiming the Triple Crown.

The allure of the MGP lies not only in its technical challenges but also in its limited overtaking opportunities. Wheel-to-wheel battles, accompanied by the thrilling clash of machines, exhaust and tyres punctuate the rare instances of daring passes on the circuit.

For several drivers, the race through the streets of Monte Carlo holds a special significance as they compete in their very own backyard, adding an extra layer of excitement and local pride to the event.

Where to watch the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix

United States: ESPN, Spanish language broadcast available on ESPN Deportes, ABC

Australia: Fox Sports

Brazil: TV Bandeirantes, BandSports

Canada: RDS, TSN

United Kingdom and Ireland: Sky Sports F1

Spain: DAZN F1

For live races online F1 TV Pro is available in selected countries in any of your chosen device via web, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire, Roku and Chromecast.

Weather forecast for the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix

Unpredictable Weather Adds Excitement to Monaco Grand Prix

Mother Nature seems poised to play her part in adding a thrilling twist to the already captivating event. While rain denied racing action at Imola, the streets of Monte Carlo might offer a different story.

The latest information from BBC Weather suggests that the drivers could potentially face wet conditions during the weekend.

Friday's FP1 is expected to be dry, with a 15% chance of rain. As the day progresses into the FP2 session at 1700 local time, the risk of a light rain shower doubles to 30%. Throughout these sessions, the breeze will remain light, offering some respite.

Saturday brings a similar level of rain risk, with thunderstorms lurking in the area and the potential for an eventful qualifying session. During FP3, the chance of catching a shower stands at 25% before decreasing to 20% by the time of qualifying.

On race day, Sunday, thundery downpours remain a possibility, although less likely than the preceding days. As the lights go out, there is a 10% risk of rain, which diminishes to virtually zero by the time the chequered flag approaches.

The unpredictable weather forecast adds an extra layer of excitement and uncertainty to the Monaco Grand Prix. With wet conditions potentially altering race strategies and pushing drivers' skills to the limit, the outcome of this iconic race becomes even more unpredictable.

Tyre compounds for 2023 Monaco Grand Prix

Pirelli Unleashes Softest Tyres for High-Stakes Monaco Grand Prix

The highly anticipated racing event will see F1 drivers equipped with the softest rubber in Pirelli's tyre range, as the renowned tyre manufacturer aims to optimize performance on the legendary street circuit.

Pirelli's tyre selection for Monaco includes the C3 compound as the hard tyre, the C4 as the medium, and the C5 as the soft, ensuring drivers have the necessary grip to tackle the demanding track.

"As usual, the softest compounds in the range have been selected for Monaco," stated Pirelli, highlighting their decision.

The iconic Monte Carlo street circuit presents a unique challenge, where the relatively slow lap times and non-abrasive asphalt result in lower stress on the tyres compared to other tracks. The circuit's public roads, which remain open to traffic each evening, prevent the track from rubbering in as it does on dedicated racing circuits.

Consequently, drivers heavily rely on aerodynamic grip and maximize downforce levels, making Monaco the pinnacle of high downforce racing.

The combination of Pirelli's soft tyre compounds and the necessity for exceptional aerodynamic performance creates a thrilling spectacle.