Ghaziabad: Gang of seven arrested for issuing fake insurance policies

The cybercrime unit of the Ghaziabad police on Friday arrested seven suspects who allegedly used data of insurance companies and issued fake insurance policies to customers in at least 10 states. The gang, during interrogation, revealed that they duped about 1500 customers and amassed about ₹4.5 crore during the past two years, said officials. Uttar Pradesh Police arrested the seven alledged fraudsters in Ghaziabad on Friday. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The officials said that the two prime suspects worked with a financial services company in Noida till 2021 and left their jobs thereafter. Before leaving, they copied and brought along data of customers from bigger insurance companies.

“The two prime suspects later decided to cheat people and roped in five other suspects. With the data available, they would call the customers in order to renew or issue fake policies and even offer them benefits. Overall, they told the interrogators that they cheated about 1500 people and gathered about ₹4.5 crore. They collected money in several accounts and would issue fake policies,” additional police commissioner (CP) Alok Priyadarshi.

The police identified the two prime suspects as Aman Agarwal, 29, and Rahul Sharma, 23, both residents of Crossings Republik Township in Ghaziabad. Their five accomplices were identified as Rahul Yadav, 30, Aftab Alam, 25, Deepak Singh, 26, Garvit Tyagi, 24, and Jagjit Singh, 28.

The officials said that all seven were arrested in Vijay Nagar.

“They purchased a Thar and XUV300 SUVs from the money they received and also rented two flats from where they operated. They also operated from their SUVs. So far, we have frozen about ₹47 lakh in their accounts, and more investigation is going on in the case,” said Addl. CP Priyadarshini.

The officials said that the gang targeted residents of Delhi, UP, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan, and Gujarat. The police said that the suspects have nine cases reported against them to the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal.

The police said that apart from sections of 318 (cheating), 336 (forgery), and 319 (personation), the suspects are also subjected to legal action under section 111 (organized crime) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).