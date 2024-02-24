 Global Forecast-Celsius | World News - Hindustan Times
News / World News / Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast-Celsius

AP |
Feb 24, 2024 12:02 PM IST

Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Friday, February 23, 2024

HT Image

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clearing;30;26;Sunny intervals;33;26;S;15;75%;23%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and nice;26;19;Sunshine and nice;28;20;W;11;58%;2%;6

Aleppo, Syria;High clouds;17;7;Cloudy;17;5;WNW;10;67%;9%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Morning rain, windy;16;9;Windy;10;6;WNW;36;78%;85%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A few showers;8;3;An afternoon shower;8;3;S;20;85%;74%;2

Anchorage, United States;A bit of p.m. snow;0;-7;A little snow;-2;-10;SE;9;72%;87%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny;11;3;Rain and drizzle;5;0;N;11;78%;98%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny, frigid;-16;-33;Sunshine, very cold;-18;-26;WSW;7;73%;9%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;A stray p.m. t-storm;37;25;Hot with high clouds;37;26;NE;10;55%;66%;5

Athens, Greece;An afternoon shower;19;12;Mostly sunny;19;11;SSE;13;65%;5%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Clearing;23;17;A few a.m. showers;26;20;NW;9;66%;100%;8

Baghdad, Iraq;Cloudy;23;13;Cloudy;21;13;WSW;12;44%;36%;2

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;20;Clouds and sun;35;23;E;12;68%;7%;11

Bangalore, India;Hot with hazy sun;34;21;Hazy sun;33;20;SE;8;48%;26%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;35;27;Mostly sunny;35;27;SSW;14;61%;28%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Windy this afternoon;16;8;A shower in the p.m.;13;8;SW;21;53%;58%;4

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, chilly;3;-4;Partly sunny, chilly;5;-5;NW;8;44%;24%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Brief showers;18;13;A p.m. shower or two;16;11;SSW;18;59%;88%;1

Berlin, Germany;Breezy this morning;9;2;Partly sunny;11;2;SW;14;69%;26%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;21;10;A shower in places;21;8;SE;10;67%;57%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;A shower and t-storm;28;20;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;19;ENE;12;66%;65%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Rain and drizzle;10;4;Some brightening;12;3;SE;11;72%;4%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Spotty showers;8;3;A morning shower;8;4;SSW;21;80%;79%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny, mild;18;4;High clouds and warm;21;7;NE;6;50%;12%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Rain and drizzle;11;9;Some brightening;15;4;SSE;12;58%;16%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Cloudy;29;19;Breezy in the p.m.;26;18;ESE;23;66%;6%;9

Bujumbura, Burundi;Hot, an a.m. shower;34;17;A t-storm around;28;21;ENE;11;73%;55%;7

Busan, South Korea;A shower in places;7;3;Cloudy and chilly;8;3;N;22;60%;69%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Cloudy;23;14;Mostly sunny;25;12;NNE;16;48%;2%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and delightful;28;17;Not as warm;23;14;SSW;22;74%;62%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A little p.m. rain;30;17;Showers around;31;18;ENE;5;59%;63%;9

Chennai, India;Humid;34;27;Humid, a p.m. shower;33;25;SE;15;72%;49%;9

Chicago, United States;P.M. snow showers;9;-3;Morning snow showers;1;0;SSW;16;60%;60%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Humid;32;25;Showers around;32;25;S;13;74%;63%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Showers around;7;1;Thickening clouds;8;2;SSW;10;80%;70%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy;28;21;Breezy in the p.m.;28;20;N;24;46%;0%;9

Dallas, United States;Sunny and mild;23;9;Sunshine, pleasant;25;13;S;11;34%;0%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A quick a.m. shower;33;26;Showers around;32;25;ENE;12;73%;83%;6

Delhi, India;Plenty of sunshine;23;8;Clouds and sun;24;11;E;6;40%;26%;5

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny, milder;13;-4;Rather cloudy, mild;18;2;SSW;12;24%;0%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Clouds and sun;29;18;Mainly cloudy;29;20;NNE;12;48%;8%;7

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm or two;32;25;Rain and a t-storm;31;24;SSW;8;78%;91%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Variable cloudiness;7;1;An afternoon shower;9;2;SW;17;81%;50%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Clearing;10;2;Cloudy;9;1;NNE;14;48%;40%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;17;12;Mostly sunny;17;13;W;25;62%;12%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;A little a.m. rain;20;15;A morning shower;16;15;SE;10;87%;73%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny and hot;33;14;Mostly sunny;30;17;NE;14;51%;8%;13

Havana, Cuba;Clouds and sun, nice;26;17;Showers around;23;14;N;19;80%;75%;2

Helsinki, Finland;Rain and drizzle;3;1;Cloudy, p.m. rain;4;1;S;9;96%;98%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;34;25;Mostly sunny;35;25;SE;13;57%;27%;10

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;23;16;Low clouds;21;14;ENE;13;62%;18%;2

Honolulu, United States;Showers around;27;21;A couple of showers;26;20;ENE;24;63%;88%;2

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sunshine;33;21;Hazy sunshine;35;22;SE;13;51%;44%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Decreasing clouds;23;5;Not as warm;19;7;NNE;9;37%;56%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny, mild;16;10;Sunny and pleasant;20;9;SSE;17;57%;3%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Hot with clearing;34;26;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;25;WSW;15;81%;82%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sun and hot;33;25;Hazy sun;31;23;N;15;56%;3%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny, warm;30;14;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;19;E;10;52%;48%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine;6;-6;Sunny and chilly;4;-5;SSW;8;53%;0%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and pleasant;28;15;Sunny and pleasant;31;16;WNW;11;27%;0%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;18;4;Partly sunny;19;4;ESE;6;41%;1%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny and hot;38;20;Very warm;36;24;N;23;24%;0%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;A p.m. shower or two;9;4;Breezy;12;7;SSE;23;72%;44%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny, nice;30;23;Showers around;30;24;N;12;67%;70%;8

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;34;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;23;WSW;11;75%;84%;8

Kolkata, India;Sunshine, less humid;29;20;Mostly sunny;30;21;SSW;10;56%;44%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;N;7;71%;64%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;A stray p.m. shower;16;5;A little a.m. rain;9;5;NE;14;90%;90%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Decreasing clouds;32;27;Partial sunshine;33;26;SW;13;72%;39%;11

Lima, Peru;Breezy in the p.m.;29;23;Nice with some sun;28;23;SSE;17;73%;20%;13

Lisbon, Portugal;Brief p.m. showers;14;10;A stray shower;16;13;W;14;69%;57%;4

London, United Kingdom;Brief p.m. showers;9;2;An afternoon shower;9;2;SSW;9;76%;51%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Variable cloudiness;24;12;Clouds and sun, nice;23;12;ENE;8;43%;1%;3

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;33;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;25;SSW;11;77%;82%;3

Madrid, Spain;A p.m. shower or two;10;4;A shower or two;10;6;WSW;19;57%;89%;4

Male, Maldives;Humid;31;28;Mostly cloudy, humid;33;27;NNE;15;69%;44%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Mostly sunny and hot;34;27;Mostly sunny and hot;34;25;ESE;11;63%;90%;12

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;34;24;Mostly sunny;34;26;E;11;56%;14%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy and cooler;23;10;Breezy in the a.m.;22;12;SSE;23;52%;0%;8

Mexico City, Mexico;Sunny;28;10;Clouds and sun;28;10;NNE;10;38%;2%;7

Miami, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;24;20;Partly sunny, nice;24;13;NW;17;60%;22%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Rain and drizzle;5;2;Cloudy and breezy;10;5;S;22;84%;44%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Windy;37;26;Partly sunny, windy;34;26;ENE;28;59%;4%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Humid;27;20;Breezy;24;18;ESE;27;72%;27%;9

Montreal, Canada;Showers of rain/snow;6;-15;Sunny, much colder;-9;-13;W;13;46%;1%;3

Moscow, Russia;A bit of a.m. snow;1;-1;A few flurries;3;1;S;22;84%;92%;0

Mumbai, India;Hazy and less humid;30;22;Hazy sunshine;33;21;N;15;26%;0%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Windy this afternoon;30;13;Not as warm;25;16;NE;20;70%;59%;5

New York, United States;Occasional a.m. rain;8;3;Partly sunny, breezy;7;-4;NNW;24;45%;4%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Becoming cloudy;19;9;Turning sunny;20;8;W;13;64%;25%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Seasonably cold;-15;-25;Partly sunny, cold;-15;-20;SSW;8;54%;11%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Afternoon showers;8;5;Milder with clearing;11;3;NE;10;50%;95%;4

Oslo, Norway;Rain/snow showers;3;2;Low clouds;5;2;E;10;89%;72%;0

Ottawa, Canada;A shower or two;4;-18;Very cold;-11;-15;SW;20;52%;3%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm in spots;31;26;A shower or two;31;26;NNE;10;78%;82%;12

Panama City, Panama;Clearing and windy;32;23;A shower in the p.m.;31;23;NNW;12;66%;70%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Hot, a p.m. shower;32;24;Showers around;32;24;ENE;16;71%;76%;10

Paris, France;A few showers;9;3;Brief p.m. showers;8;4;SSW;18;77%;91%;1

Perth, Australia;Very hot;38;23;Cooler;27;20;SE;16;61%;74%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly sunny, warm;35;24;Partly sunny;35;24;SSE;13;58%;9%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Rain, a thunderstorm;34;25;A shower and t-storm;33;24;NNE;16;59%;93%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny, nice;31;18;Mostly sunny;33;19;SSW;11;53%;27%;8

Prague, Czech Republic;Brief p.m. showers;7;4;Not as cool;11;1;S;11;61%;10%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Increasing clouds;8;-4;Rather cloudy;6;-3;NW;8;52%;8%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy, p.m. rain;20;8;Periods of rain;17;9;NNW;8;81%;97%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Cooler, morning rain;17;11;A couple of showers;19;9;NNW;14;72%;88%;2

Recife, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;26;SSE;15;70%;73%;13

Reykjavik, Iceland;Partly sunny;4;-3;Turning sunny;-1;-8;NNE;20;69%;6%;1

Riga, Latvia;Showers;8;4;A little a.m. rain;10;1;SW;17;83%;63%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Cloudy;31;26;A t-storm or two;33;27;W;10;70%;71%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Breezy this morning;26;16;Sunny and hot;34;16;ENE;18;22%;2%;7

Rome, Italy;Downpours;16;7;High clouds;16;6;E;14;69%;30%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;An afternoon shower;4;2;Rain and drizzle;5;3;SSE;12;85%;92%;0

San Francisco, United States;Clouds and sun;18;9;Partly sunny;19;10;WSW;14;65%;1%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Nice with some sun;29;17;Showers around;28;17;ENE;15;53%;61%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;27;21;Mostly sunny, nice;29;23;SE;15;71%;70%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;Sunny and pleasant;24;17;Sunny and nice;26;16;N;12;45%;0%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;30;8;Sunny and pleasant;28;10;E;11;19%;0%;10

Santiago, Chile;Sunshine and warmer;30;13;Sunny and nice;32;13;SW;10;47%;3%;9

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Sunny and pleasant;30;18;Sunny and pleasant;30;20;NNW;11;66%;4%;8

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Rain and drizzle;13;7;A little a.m. rain;13;10;WSW;15;83%;89%;1

Seattle, United States;Low clouds and fog;12;6;Cloudy;11;9;SSW;12;76%;70%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Not as cold;7;-2;Mostly cloudy;6;0;ESE;11;52%;36%;2

Shanghai, China;Some sleet;4;1;Rain and drizzle;3;0;WNW;17;88%;86%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;32;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;NNE;13;64%;58%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;Some sun, pleasant;16;4;Turning cloudy;18;7;SE;7;54%;30%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;28;23;A morning shower;29;24;ESE;15;74%;90%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;Morning rain, windy;8;2;Cloudy;6;1;SSW;10;83%;54%;1

Sydney, Australia;Hot, becoming breezy;35;21;Breezy and cooler;23;17;S;26;71%;61%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Brief a.m. showers;19;13;Low clouds;17;12;ENE;20;88%;39%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Rain and drizzle;5;-1;Cloudy, p.m. rain;7;1;SSW;13;92%;95%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clearing and cold;8;1;A bit of a.m. snow;3;-1;W;8;94%;74%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;A morning shower;9;2;Low clouds;7;2;SSE;10;78%;68%;1

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;15;7;Mostly cloudy;13;1;ESE;13;38%;81%;2

Tel Aviv, Israel;Cloudy;22;15;Clearing;21;12;ESE;11;62%;22%;5

Tirana, Albania;Breezy;19;10;Showers around;17;11;ESE;16;68%;86%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Afternoon rain;6;-1;Warmer;10;3;E;12;55%;14%;4

Toronto, Canada;Windy this afternoon;9;-11;Sunny, much colder;-4;-6;SW;16;42%;2%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Increasing clouds;21;13;Some sun, pleasant;24;12;NW;11;45%;27%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;21;12;Showers around;17;10;W;10;76%;84%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Turning sunny;-13;-32;Bitterly cold;-14;-32;E;12;82%;25%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Foggy this morning;10;7;A bit of rain;10;7;S;6;88%;97%;1

Vienna, Austria;Cloudy with showers;10;4;Some brightening;12;1;ENE;8;65%;3%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Decreasing clouds;37;25;Sunshine and warm;32;23;SE;12;61%;44%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;Rain and drizzle;7;4;Cloudy and breezy;12;0;W;25;76%;55%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Rain and drizzle;10;7;A morning shower;12;2;E;17;71%;51%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny, breezy;21;17;Very windy, a shower;22;17;NNW;45;71%;82%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Decreasing clouds;34;20;Sunny and very warm;36;20;WSW;8;49%;0%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Showers around;9;-1;Partly sunny;7;-3;NNE;6;63%;28%;4

New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 24, 2024
