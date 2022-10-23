Home / World News / 'Glowing tribute for serving China': Pak PM as Xi gets unprecedented 3rd time

Updated on Oct 23, 2022 02:57 PM IST

In his fresh term, Xi Jinping is stacked by loyalists; and this comes as no surprise.

New Politburo Standing Committee members Xi Jinping, Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang and Li Xi arrive to meet the media following the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, (REUTERS)
BySwati Bhasin, New Delhi

Xi Jinping is now the most powerful leader in China since Mao Zedong as he secured an unprecedented third term to lead the country on Sunday. In his new tenure, he would be surrounded by loyalists; and this, of course, comes as no surprise. With this, Xi enters the next chapter of leadership after his rise to power in 2012.

World leaders did not delay their response amid anticipation of fresh developments linked to geopolitics among experts. From Russia’s Vladimir Putin - an ally - to North Korea’s Kim Jong, who has a frenemy relationship with him, Xi was congratulated by heads of multiple countries.

Pakistan too sent out a message. "On behalf of the entire Pakistani nation, I congratulate President Xi Jinping on his reelection as CPC General Secretary for the 3rd term," Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif wrote. "It is a glowing tribute to his sagacious stewardship and unwavering devotion for serving the people of China," he further added.

China and Pakistan have been having a long-standing relationship. Both the countries share borders with India and New Delhi has raised concerns about support for terror groups by Islamabad on multiple instances.

Meanwhile, Putin's message was also a validation of Xi's rule despite the many challenges it faced. "The results of the Party Congress fully confirm your high political authority, as well as the unity of the party you lead," he was quoted as saying in reports.

Kim Jong - in a statement by Pyongyang's official Korean Central News Agency - said: "I, together with you, will shape more beautiful future of the DPRK-China relations meeting the demand of the times." He also stressed upon, as per news agency AFP, on shaping "more beautiful future of the DPRK-China relations meeting the demand of the times".

Among the many challenges Xi Jinping would be the slowing of the economic growth for Beijing due to the zero Covid policy.

(With inputs from AFP, Reuters)

    Swati Bhasin

    A newsroom junkie with 11+ years of experience with print and online publications; travel and books are the soup for the soul.

xi jinping china pakistan
