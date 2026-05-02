'Good night, brother. Let's go to bed': Trump mocks Ilhan Omar over her marriage. She hits back

US President Donald Trump on Friday launched a sharp attack on Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar during a speech in Florida, reviving unproven claims about her personal life and making derogatory remarks about her country of origin, Somalia. Trump has mocked Ilhan Omar again over her 'illegal marriage'. (AFP/Reuters)

In his address, Trump alleged that Ilhan had married her brother, a claim that has circulated in right-wing circles but has never been substantiated, and mocked the supposed illegality of such a relationship. “I believe she married her brother, which is totally illegal,” he said, adding sarcastically that they made “a lovely couple,” before ridiculing her in a string of taunts.

Trump said, "I believe she married her brother, which is totally illegal, although it's a lovely couple, actually, but it's a little, it's a little bit on the illegal side, 'Darling. I love you very much. Good night, brother. Let's go to bed.' Isn't she despicable?"

He went on to criticise Somalia, describing it in sweeping and disparaging terms, and questioned Ilhan's right to speak on American governance. “She comes here from Somalia and tells us how to run the United States,” Trump said, before calling her a “phoney” and telling her to “get the hell out” for invoking constitutional rights.

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"Somalia, it's a beautiful place. It's got no government, it's got no military, it's got no anything. It's got one thing that's really strong crime. It's got a lot of crime. They have no police. All they do is run around shooting each other. It's filthy, dirty, disgusting, dirty. It's a horrible place," US President said.

“Ilhan Omar...comes here from Somalia, and she tells us how to run the United States of America. She says, she says, The Constitution gives me certain rights, gives me certain rights, and I demand that I be given these rights. Get the hell out. What a phoney,” he added, mocking her and Somalia.

Ilhan's response Ilhan responded strongly on social media platform X, dismissing Trump’s remarks as an “unhinged rant” and targeting his legal record. She referred to his felony convictions and past allegations, questioning his credibility and accusing him of using inflammatory rhetoric as a political diversion.

She said, "This unhinged rant would solicit anger if it wasn't coming from a criminal, who has 34 felony convictions, held accountable for rape and accused of being a pedo. I still don't know how anyone would willingly humiliate themselves like this but here we are. Btw, the pedophile protection party should find new material for their deflection."