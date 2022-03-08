Google Doodle celebrates women from different walks of life with animated slides

Search engine giant Google is celebrating International Women’s day with an animated slideshow that depicts women from various walks of life. The doodle's animated video features women from homemakers to scientists.

"From a mother working from home to a motorcycle mechanic teaching her skills to the next generation, each illustration depicted in today’s Doodle is connected by the common thread of how women show up for themselves, their families, and their communities," Google said.

The International Women's Day Google Doodle is illustrated by Doodle art director Thoka Maer.

International Women’s day is celebrated on March 8 every year. The day aims to emphasise on the achievements of women across diverse spheres, while also throwing light on important issues like gender disparity that are still prevailing.

International Women's Day was honoured for the first time in Austria, Denmark, Germany and Switzerland on March 19, 1911. This year, the United Nation's theme for International Women's Day is 'gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow.