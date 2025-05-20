Menu Explore
Got no ‘distress call’ from ship after Brooklyn Bridge crash: Mexico Navy chief

Reuters |
May 20, 2025 10:49 PM IST

The port pilot maneuvering the Cuauhtémoc sailing vessel had little time to stop it as it was docked a short distance from the bridge, Raymundo Morales said

The Mexican Navy ship, which crashed into New York's Brooklyn Bridge over the weekend, made no distress calls before the accident but called for support instead, Mexico's Navy chief Raymundo Morales said on Tuesday.

US safety officials launched a probe Sunday after a 150-foot tall Mexican sailing ship crashed into New York's iconic Brooklyn Bridge, snapping its masts and killing two crew members.(AFP)
US safety officials launched a probe Sunday after a 150-foot tall Mexican sailing ship crashed into New York's iconic Brooklyn Bridge, snapping its masts and killing two crew members.(AFP)

The port pilot maneuvering the Cuauhtémoc sailing vessel had little time to stop it because it was docked a short distance from the bridge, Morales said at Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum's morning press conference.

"We cannot speculate at this time whether the port pilot properly used all measures available."

The accident, which left two dead and 20 injured, occurred when the majestic white training vessel was leaving Lower Manhattan's Pier 17 on the East River shortly after sunset on Saturday.

A US investigation into the accident will look at possible engine malfunction and the role of a tugboat that assisted the ship in backing out of its pier, US officials said on Monday, adding that the probe will take at least 30 days.

"Of course, it will count on the collaboration and support of the Navy and the insurance company responsible for the ship," Sheinbaum said.

Two cadets with severe injuries are in New York hospitals, and their families have travelled there to be with them, Morales said.

"Their lives are not in danger, and they will probably be released from the hospital on Wednesday," he said. “The two cadets that unfortunately died were transferred back to Mexico on Monday and their bodies are now with their families.”

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs. along with Operation Sindoor Live Updates
