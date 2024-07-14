Gunman who shot Donald Trump identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks

The gunman who attempted to assassinate former US president Donald Trump at a campaign in Pennsylvania on Saturday evening was identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, Pa, a village 40 miles south of where the Butler rally was held, New York Post reported citing sources. He was killed by Secret Service snipers and an AR-style rifle was later recovered. Police snipers return fire after shots were fired at former US president Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday evening. (AP)

The motive of the attack that left Trump injured, killed one spectator and critically injured two others remains unclear, according to the Washington Post.

Crooks was planted on a roof of a manufacturing plant more than 130 yards away from the stage at Butler Farm Show grounds, New York Post reported citing sources.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Kevin Rojek said it was “surprising” the shooter was able to fire several shots, Post reported.

Republican Party officials said in a statement shortly after the incident that Trump is doing well.

Also Read | Former US President Donald Trump shot at campaign rally, but safe

Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung said, “President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow.”

Earlier, US Secret Service Chief of communications, Anthony Guglielmi, said on X, “The Secret Service has implemented protective measures and the former President is safe. This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available.”

Trump was shot in the ear at the campaign rally when he was speaking to thousands of supporters in Butler town two days before the Republican National Convention is set to nominate him as the party’s presidential candidate.

Live footage captured a series of shots as Trump ducked below the podium and took cover. Within seconds, US secret service agents covered Trump, as other agents rushed to the stage and did the same. The agents then helped Trump up, as he raised his fist into the air and gave a determined look to the crowd. As he was being escorted out, it appeared that his ear was bleeding and there was blood on his face.

Addressing the nation after the incident, President Joe Biden said there is no place for violence in America. “Look, there is no place in America for this kind of violence. It’s sick. It’s sick. It’s one of the reasons why we have to unite this country. We cannot allow this to be happening. We cannot be like this. We cannot condone this,” he told reporters.