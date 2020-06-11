e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 11, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Gunmen kill 10 Ivory Coast soldiers near Burkina Faso border

Gunmen kill 10 Ivory Coast soldiers near Burkina Faso border

It was the first major jihadist attack in the West African nation since 2016, when al-Qaida’s North African branch killed at least 19 people at the Grand-Bassam beach resort area.

world Updated: Jun 11, 2020 21:49 IST
Associated Press | Posted by Niyati Singh
Associated Press | Posted by Niyati Singh
Abidjan, Ivory Coast
Gunmen have attacked a security post in northern Ivory Coast near the border with Burkina Faso, killing at least 10 soldiers and injuring six others, Ivory Coast’s army chief said Thursday.
Gunmen have attacked a security post in northern Ivory Coast near the border with Burkina Faso, killing at least 10 soldiers and injuring six others, Ivory Coast’s army chief said Thursday.(File photo for representation)
         

Gunmen have attacked a security post in northern Ivory Coast near the border with Burkina Faso, killing at least 10 soldiers and injuring six others, Ivory Coast’s army chief said Thursday.

It was the first major jihadist attack in the West African nation since 2016, when al-Qaida’s North African branch killed at least 19 people at the Grand-Bassam beach resort area.

Thursday’s early morning assault targeted an army and gendarmerie post in Kafolo in Sikolo prefecture, according to a statement by Armed Forces Chief Lassina Doumbia.

President Alassane Ouattara said investigations are underway to determine “the nature, circumstances and definitive toll of this attack,” the statement said. “In the interim, urgent measures are being taken,” including putting all troops on high alert and sweeping the region to find the attackers.

In May, Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso launched joint operations along the border region. Fighters affiliated with al-Qaida and the Islamic State group have staged a growing number of attacks and gained more territory in the past year in Burkina Faso, displacing more than 750,000 people in that country’s north.

There have been growing concerns over the possible presence of Islamic militants in Ivory Coast.

tags
top news
Nepal PM Oli out to prove a point; convenes special sitting to clear Lipulekh map
Nepal PM Oli out to prove a point; convenes special sitting to clear Lipulekh map
US Covid-19 cases over 2 million, expert warns of 100,000 more deaths
US Covid-19 cases over 2 million, expert warns of 100,000 more deaths
Do not consider Vijay Mallya’s asylum request, India messages UK
Do not consider Vijay Mallya’s asylum request, India messages UK
India mentions Pakistan’s GDP in stinging reply to Imran Khan’s help offer
India mentions Pakistan’s GDP in stinging reply to Imran Khan’s help offer
US sees 1.54 million new jobless claims as coronavirus layoffs go on
US sees 1.54 million new jobless claims as coronavirus layoffs go on
In India’s China policy, a mix of three approaches | Opinion
In India’s China policy, a mix of three approaches | Opinion
Delhi records 65 deaths,1,877 new Covid-19 cases take capital’s count to 34,687
Delhi records 65 deaths,1,877 new Covid-19 cases take capital’s count to 34,687
‘Not an inch of land has gone to China since PM Modi came to power’: Ladakh MP
‘Not an inch of land has gone to China since PM Modi came to power’: Ladakh MP
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19 symptomsRBSE Admit CardGulabo SitaboPunjab Covid-19PM ModiCovid-19 casesNIRF Ranking 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In