A royal commentator has blasted Prince Harry for making many "paranoid accusations" against Queen Camilla, and called him a “despised outcast.” Harry previously alleged that Camilla leaked negative stories about him and Meghan Markle, including an alleged incident that is said to have left Kate Middleton in tears. Harry called ‘despised outcast,’ blasted over his behaviour towards Camilla after ‘Wicked Stepmother’ docu released((Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP), (Photo by Alex Kent / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP))

An author criticised the Duke of Sussex following a new Channel 4 documentary titled Queen Camilla: The Wicked Stepmother?. A.N. Wilson suggested that Camilla did not "deserve this kind of treatment.”

‘It is Harry, not her, who today is the despised outcast’

"The Royal Households are full of people, including large numbers of staff, and the institution of royal courts is leaky,” Wilson said.

He wrote in the Mail, "No one has ever presented a shred of evidence that, after Kate and Meghan had a row, Camilla's side immediately leaked the story. Frankly, it's impossible to imagine such a turn of events."

Wilson went on to appreciate Camilla for supporting the royal family, "especially during the King's illness and cancer treatment, during which she wore herself out doing public duties." "Camilla is the best thing that has happened to the Royal Family since the Queen Mother,” he added.

Data from Reboot Online showed that with 95 engagements, Camilla was ranked the sixth hardest-working royal. Praising Camilla’s "solid qualities of common sense and humour,” Wilson said, "Everyone who meets her must be struck by her pleasant manners, cheery conversational style and decency."

"[When] Prince Charles's marriage to Diana was breaking up, Camilla was described as the most hated woman in Britain,” Wilson recalled. "Twenty-five years have passed since then and even the most fervent Diana fans can now see she has helped rebuild not only Charles's self-confidence but also the plausibility of the monarchy.”

"It is Harry, not her, who today is the despised outcast,” he added.

In Harry's controversial memoir, Spare, he accused Camilla of "briefings, leaking's, and plantings" to the British press. In the book, he also compared Camilla to a "wicked stepmother.”