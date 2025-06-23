The image of a letter purportedly revealing Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s resignation has surfaced on social media. The post is being widely shared by X users with the claim that Pezeshkian has resigned amid the Israel-Iran conflict and the United States’ bombing of Iran. Has Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian resigned? Fact-checking viral letter (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY(via REUTERS)

What does the letter say?

An X user translated the letter in English. It reads, “Having completed my service as President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and after fully adhering to the law and fulfilling my obligations, I hereby submit my resignation in your esteemed presence. During my tenure, the Islamic Republic of Iran faced severe attacks from the international system, especially the United States, which imposed cruel sanctions and unprecedented pressure on the country. With the guidance of your esteemed leadership, the support of the honorable people, and the sincere efforts of the officials, the Iranian nation was able to resist and persevere. I hope my service has met your approval.”

Pezeshkian's purported letter adds, according to the translation, “Based on my duty, I have performed my responsibilities in order to serve the interests of the country and the people. Now, after completing this responsibility and with your permission, I am handing over the affairs to the next administration, in accordance with the constitution, so that new officials may, with God's help, continue to advance the goals of the Islamic Republic of Iran. I ask God, the Almighty, for the continued success and pride of the dear people of Iran and the honor and health of your blessed existence.”

Is the letter true?

The letter has been dismissed as a “fake document” by Shayan Sardaizadeh, a senior journalist at BBC Verify. Sardaizadeh wrote on X, “Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has not resigned and this is a completely fake document claiming to show his resignation letter to the supreme leader.”

Grok, a conversational AI chatbot developed by xAI, also claimed that the letter is not true. “The letter claiming Masoud Pezeshkian's resignation lacks authenticity,” it noted. “No credible news outlets, such as Reuters or The Guardian, confirm his resignation, and recent reports show him actively serving as Iran's president, including a call with India's PM on June 22, 2025. The Iranian government and Pezeshkian himself have denied resignation rumors. The letter's signatures, including one from Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, raise doubts, as no official sources validate it. It appears to be misinformation, possibly spread to undermine his administration.”