Has Vivek Ramaswamy got the golden plan to checkmate Russia and China in Ukraine conflict?

Biotech entrepreneur turned Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has raised eyebrows with his bold plan to bring an end to Russia's war on Ukraine. In a speech delivered in New Hampshire, Ramaswamy outlined his proposal, which involves halting American support for Kyiv and negotiating a peace treaty with Russia. Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy visits the 3rd Phase Barbershop in the South Shore neighborhood on May 19, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.(Getty Images via AFP)

However, critics argue that his plan falls short of a genuine peace treaty and raises concerns about its potential implications. Let's delve into the details and examine the reactions to this audacious strategy.

A Mirror-Image Approach

Drawing inspiration from former US President Richard Nixon's efforts to dismantle the Soviet Union's alliance with China, Ramaswamy claims that Putin's Russia is the new Mao. He argues that the growing military alliance between Russia and China poses the most significant military risk the US has ever faced. His proposed plan aims to disrupt this alliance by negotiating a peace treaty with Russia.

The Controversial Proposal

Ramaswamy's plan, as outlined in his speech, suggests legitimizing Russia's occupation of Ukraine's Donbas region by ceding it to Russia. In return, the US and the West would lift sanctions on Russia, cease defense assistance to Ukraine, and prevent Ukraine from becoming a NATO member. Additionally, NATO would scale back its troop deployments in Eastern Europe.

Ramaswamy believes that this exchange would prompt Russia to exit its treaty with China, end military cooperation with Beijing, and withdraw forces deployed in Latin America and Kaliningrad.

The Skepticism

While Ramaswamy's proposal offers an alternative to the ongoing conflict, experts question the feasibility of his plan. There is no evidence to suggest that Russia would willingly sever ties with China or relinquish its military presence in Kaliningrad. Critics argue that Ramaswamy's plan fails to address these key challenges and relies heavily on assumptions.

Former NATO Supreme Allied Commander James Stavridis believes that a Korean-style armistice is a more realistic outcome, given the complexities and competing interests involved.

Reactions and Criticisms

Ramaswamy's stance aligns with the pro-Trump wing of the GOP, which generally views Russia more favorably than the broader US population. The Democratic National Committee has condemned his plan, accusing him of siding against Ukraine and democracy itself. Meanwhile, Senator Lindsey Graham dismisses Ramaswamy's proposal as "rewarding aggression" and questions his understanding of international dynamics.

Also read | Elon Musk's China meeting sparks controversy. Vivek Ramaswamy attacks Joe Biden, calls him a leader in China's pocket

Vivek Ramaswamy's ambitious plan to end the conflict in Ukraine has sparked intense debate. While his proposal offers a unique perspective, critics highlight the lack of evidence and potential risks associated with his approach. As the presidential race unfolds, it remains to be seen how this plan will resonate with voters and shape the discourse surrounding foreign policy in the Republican Party.

(Source: Independent)